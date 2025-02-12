We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

Vitality will start offering discounted weight loss jabs to its customers. Picture: Alamy

By Katie Tryon

Obesity is widely recognised as one of the leading issues in our society. According to UK Government data, it costs the NHS an estimated £6.5 billion per year.

As a health and life insurer, Vitality has long been a champion of behaviour change and incentivising habits that positively impact individual health and productivity, including through weight loss.

We’re seeing powerful evidence that incentivising healthier behaviour can have a profound impact on people’s health outcomes, with positive impacts for the healthcare system and broader society.

Our data shows that Vitality members who are highly active are up to 29% less likely to be hospitalised*, and can live up to five years longer*.

This week, we have added a new dimension to our health insurance offerings: access to weight-loss medications at up to a 20% discount with our weight-loss partner Second Nature.

It is evident that weight-loss medications are powerful tools in the fight against obesity, offering significant potential for those struggling to lose weight through traditional methods alone.

Data has consistently shown the incredible impact they can have on those with obesity and associated conditions, such as type 2 diabetes. However, the years of evidence that proves the benefit of a heathy lifestyle, through diet and exercise, can’t be overlooked.

That’s why, to ensure long-term success, we remain committed to offering our members that choose our weight loss tools the support they need to help them achieve their goals. We understand that it’s not just about the medication; it’s about creating an environment where healthy habits can flourish.

Both we and our partner Second Nature ensure we approach weight loss holistically, addressing not only the physical aspects of weight loss but also the behavioural and psychological components. This holistic approach is crucial for managing side effects, maintaining a balanced diet, and encouraging regular physical activity.

By providing this level of support, we help our members achieve sustainable health improvements, ensuring that weight loss is not just a short-term goal but a long-lasting change.

The benefits of this initiative, however, extend beyond individual health. At work for example, healthier people are more productive, engaged, and contribute to a more positive and collaborative work environment.

It is clear that addressing obesity is crucial, as it has become a leading challenge in the workplace. Even as other risk factors like smoking decrease, obesity and related musculoskeletal problems continue to rise.

Our analysis of Britain’s Healthiest Workplace data over the last decade showed that obesity rates of employees has risen from 15% to 23%. By offering access to weight-loss medications and comprehensive support, employers can create a healthier workforce, improving overall productivity and improving recruitment and retention.

This initiative aligns perfectly with our shared value model, where both members and employers benefit from better health outcomes.

Vitality’s focus on prevention and health improvement remains unwavering. Our expanded weight-loss offerings are a testament to our dedication to helping members live longer, healthier lives.

By integrating weight-loss medications with our behaviour change model, we continue to lead the way in innovative health management, setting a new standard for comprehensive care.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on providing our members with the necessary tools and support to achieve their health goals.

Integrating weight-loss medications into our health insurance offerings reflects our ongoing commitment to addressing the needs of our members and fostering a healthier society.

________________

*VitalityHealth Claims Insights Report 2023

Dr Katie Tryon is the Chief Commercial Director of VitalityHealth.

