Vodafone and Three merge — will it actually make your mobile signal better?

4 June 2025, 14:23

Vodafone and Three merge — will it actually make your mobile signal better?
Vodafone and Three merge — will it actually make your mobile signal better? Picture: Alamy
Andy Aitken

By Andy Aitken

Let’s be honest: most people aren’t celebrating when they hear two big mobile networks have merged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They’re likely thinking the same thing: ‘My signal already sucks, prices keep going up, and customer service is a nightmare. How is less competition going to fix that?’

It’s a fair question. But here’s the truth: this merger could be the best thing to happen to UK mobile in years.

Right now, mobile signal across the UK is abysmal. Dropped calls, patchy 5G and slow data, even in major cities. It’s not your phone — it’s an entire, broken system.

Vodafone and Three have been stuck playing catch-up. On their own, neither had the scale to properly compete with EE or Virgin Media O2. That left us with two dominant players and two laggards, without incentive for any to raise the bar.

This merger changes that. Suddenly, we’ve got three real contenders. With more muscle and more money, VodafoneThree can invest in its network, challenge the big two, and start dragging the UK’s mobile infrastructure out of the dark ages.

And we need that. Because right now, we’re falling behind globally.

5G in the UK has been a flop. We rank 22nd out of 25 European countries for 5G. Why? Because there’s just not enough 5G infrastructure yet, and building it is a slow, expensive, bureaucratic nightmare.

To give you an idea of how messy the rollout has been from the start — the government banned Huawei 5G equipment in 2020, even though a lot of it was already installed. That meant they had to remove and replace it, wasting time and money.

China can put up a 50-metre 5G mast in days, yet red tape in the UK makes it incredibly difficult for us to attempt anything similar. So networks build where the money is: cities. But even there, coverage is poor.

Try streaming a video at rush hour in Waterloo Station – it might work, but it probably won’t. The further you travel, the worse it gets. One beach in Cornwall may have signal on one network, while another has none, and a third has signal on a completely different network. It’s broken. And it’s not good enough.

This merger won’t fix everything, but it’s a start. And if we want real, lasting change, it’s time to think bigger.

What if mobile infrastructure was treated like rail or energy: as a national asset for networks to share and raise the bar, rather than a patchwork of private investments chasing short-term profits? It’s a bold move, but it might be the only way to bring UK telecoms up to speed. Literally.

Currently, the system works for some Private Equity companies and some city centres, but not for the people who actually use it.

VodafoneThree could be a reset. A chance to build something better. But long-term, we need a system that works for everyone.

________________

Andy Aitken is co-founder and CEO of Honest Mobile.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Are the Home Office and Treasury at war?

The Home Office and Treasury are at war and this spells trouble for police on the frontline

56 mins ago

Rachel Reeves is right: A better commute means a stronger economy.

Rachel Reeves is right: A better commute means a stronger economy

1 hour ago

You can’t fix England’s water crisis while pretending privatisation works.

You can’t fix England’s water crisis while pretending privatisation works

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queen of the rodeo Beyonce will saddle up in London

From Texas to the Thames: Beyonce to bring her Cowboy Carter tour to London

x

'Worst holiday I've ever been on': Brit tourist blasts 'nightmare' at Corfu hotel because there was 'no English food'
A body has been found in the search for 28-year-old Greg Monk, who has been missing in Portugal for over a week.

Body found in search for Scottish man who went missing in Portugal on stag do a week ago

Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan

Manchester City agree fee with AC Milan for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

Netflix star left in agony with broken leg following terrifying bike accident

'Thank God for the NHS': Netflix star left in agony with 'Lime bike leg' following terrifying cycle accident
Low calorie diets could lead to depression, study finds

Revealed: What a low-calorie diet can do to your mental health

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

Lucky EuroMillion's winner to become richer than Adele with record £208m jackpot

Dogd could prevent eczema in young children.

Study reveals which pet could prevent eczema in at-risk children

The about-turn came hours after she was heard saying she had decided to “just pause” until completely ready.

Meghan's U-turn over jam: Duchess promises to begin reselling products and teases new stock
Queen Camilla speaking to Peter James during her visit to the set of ITV’s adaptation of The Roy Grace series, created by Peter James, in Shoreham, West Sussex.

Queen Camilla to star in crime thriller about killer in Buckingham Palace