25 March 2025, 10:39

War with Russia feels closer than ever. It's time to withdraw from the Ottawa Treaty and the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Picture: Getty

By Marcus Solarz Hendriks

The European security landscape is evolving fast, and Russia’s unrelenting aggression has forced our allies to reappraise deep-rooted strategic assumptions.

As the UK seeks to lead the continent towards a secure future, it must not balk at what is necessary.

The Government's resolve now faces a major test. In mid-March, Poland and the Baltic States took the next essential step in this journey by announcing their intent to withdraw from the Ottawa Treaty – which bans anti-personnel landmines. Finland is now re-evaluating its membership of the same Treaty. Lithuania last year exited the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a self-defence precaution Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has voiced a desire to replicate.

These moves reflect a stark reality: Eastern Europe, which understands the Russian threat best, is preparing for the real possibility of war. As Policy Exchange’s new Research Note argues, the UK must urgently reassess its own commitments to these treaties – or risk demonstrating that it does not stand with its allies at this critical juncture.

The treaties were conceived in a post-Cold War era when Europe was secure and the prospect of a major land war seemed distant. That world has been torn apart by Putin. The war in Ukraine has made it painfully clear that conventional deterrence – not arms control treaties – is what prevents aggression. The Ukrainian military has demonstrated the immense effectiveness of cluster munitions and landmines when disrupting an invading force — a lesson which the rest of Europe should duly note as it rearms. And, of course, Russia has no qualms about using whatever means necessary to wage war – including landmines and cluster munitions. We must be prepared to go toe to toe with our adversary to deter future aggression.

This is not just a matter of strategic policy; it is also about our credibility. How can the UK continue to lead the Joint Expeditionary Force when other member states are using weapons that we have banned? How can we claim to stand beside our allies if we disagree with them on what measures are needed for collective self-defence? And how can the UK protect its own troops stationed on NATO’s eastern front if it opposes measures which will make them safe?

The UK, like its allies, will always be a law-abiding military power. But that does not mean that we should impose unnecessary restrictions on ourselves. The changing strategic environment and technology in landmine batteries have outstripped the assumptions which informed these treaties, leaving them outdated. We must ensure that our own policies are not also left behind.

The Government should therefore lay the legal groundwork to withdraw from both the Ottawa Treaty and the Convention on Cluster Munitions – ensuring that our alignment with Eastern European allies is watertight. Failing to act will not just damage the UK’s credibility—it will weaken our collective deterrence. As the shadow of a future war looms, that is a mistake we cannot afford.

________________

Marcus Solarz Hendriks is Head of the National Security Unit at Policy Exchange. The new Policy Exchange research note 'The Ottawa Treaty and Convention on Cluster Munitions: Can we still afford them?' is published today and can be read here.

