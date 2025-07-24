We finally have the tools to hold tech companies to account

24 July 2025, 22:30

Tech firms have been warned to act now or face the consequences, as new online safety protections for children come into force.
Tech firms have been warned to act now or face the consequences, as new online safety protections for children come into force. Picture: Alamy
Chris Sherwood

By Chris Sherwood

This week marks another important milestone in the ongoing battle to keep our children safer online.

Ofcom’s Protection of Children Codes kick in on July 25. This means it is decision time for social media platforms.

They now face a clear choice: introduce robust age checks so they know exactly how old their users are, or make sure harmful content simply doesn’t circulate.

Whichever path they choose, vague promises won’t be enough.

For too long, tech companies have sat by idly and watched as children are exposed to dangerous and damaging content that promotes suicide, hurts their mental health and encourages them to engage in harmful behaviour.

Now, excuses won't cut it. It’s time to put children’s safety first.

It is highly encouraging that tech companies will be forced to address how content is recommended and fed to children and young people. We know that algorithms drag young users down toxic rabbit holes from which they feel it can be difficult to escape.

Children are telling us loud and clear – they want to be able to choose content that feels right for them. This clear directive signals a shift toward giving children the power they want to choose online experiences that are healthy and happy.

However, the proof will be in the pudding. If a platform claims to be stamping out cyberbullying and removing eating disorder content or self-harm forums, those promises must be matched by visible action.

If a platform says it is for adults only, they must use all available measures to ensure that their users are old enough to be there.

If the terms of service don’t match children's lived experiences, they’re meaningless.

For these Codes to have teeth, Ofcom must be prepared to act - not cautiously, not slowly. Where platforms drag their feet, or continue to serve up half-truths or excuses, there must be swift enforcement. Investigations. Fines. Public action.

And fines must hurt. For billion-dollar tech companies, like TikTok, Meta and Snap, a slap on the wrist won’t do. If the harm is large and the user base vast, penalties must be big enough to change behaviour and to send a powerful signal to others.

Anything less is just a cost of doing business.

________________

Chris Sherwood is chief executive of the NSPCC, joining the children’s charity at the start of 2025.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

