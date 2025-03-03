We know faster endometriosis diagnosis can save women’s fertility — why won't the NHS take action?

3 March 2025, 08:50

Dr Sami Almusawa

By Dr Sami Almusawa

Endometriosis is a common yet often overlooked cause of infertility, affecting around 1.5 million women in the UK.

This painful condition occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows outside the uterus, leading to chronic inflammation, scarring, and, in many cases, difficulty conceiving.

The impact on fertility varies. Mild cases may not significantly hinder conception, but, for more severe conditions, endometriosis has the potential to damage the fallopian tubes, distort pelvic anatomy, and reduce ovarian function. The condition can also lead to chronic inflammation, which affects implantation.

Despite its severity, the average time to diagnosis in the UK remains a shocking nine years. This delay means many women only discover their condition when they struggle to conceive, by which point the disease may have already progressed and significantly reduced their fertility.

This prolonged wait for diagnosis and treatment can have devastating consequences. Assisted reproductive techniques, such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in vitro fertilisation (IVF), can offer hope, but success rates decline with severe endometriosis due to reduced egg reserve and implantation difficulties.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), IVF should be offered to women and birthing people under the age of 43 who have been trying to conceive for two years or more, though in many areas, NHS trusts limit access to those under 40. Earlier intervention through timely treatment could improve natural conception rates and enhance the success of assisted reproductive techniques.

The reality is that these delays are entirely preventable. Women’s symptoms are too often dismissed, their pain normalised, or their condition misdiagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or severe period pain. The NHS and Government must take urgent action to reduce diagnosis times by improving GP training, ensuring faster referrals to gynaecologists, and expanding access to specialist referrals who can offer the best treatments. Increased funding for women's health services is essential to diagnose and treat endometriosis before irreversible damage occurs.

Women’s reproductive health must be a national priority. Endometriosis does not just impact fertility - it can affect her quality of life, relationships, career prospects, and mental well-being. No woman should suffer in silence or face unnecessary delays in care. If we truly value women's health, we must act now to ensure endometriosis is recognised, diagnosed, and treated swiftly.

Dr Sami Almusawa, Medical director and fertility consultant at Plan Your Baby fertility clinic.

