Three teens dead. One reckless driver jailed. We need the graduated driving licence law writes Nick Ferrari

1 May 2025, 08:29 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 10:12

Three teens dead. One reckless driver jailed. We need the graduated driving licence law now
Three teens dead. One reckless driver jailed. We need the graduated driving licence law now. Picture: LBC/Getty
Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

It's not until you are fortunate enough to become a parent you understand the full impact and extent of that expression “every parent’s nightmare.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In reality,  the worries start the second the little one is placed in your arms and the roller-coaster ride begins. Moments of unbridled joy and pride as you watch their triumphs, and the darkest of fears in less happy times.

As a baby, you gently nudge them while they’re sleeping in their cot as you’ve falsely convinced yourself they’ve stopped breathing. They haven’t – as the ensuing howls of anger attest.

Then come the toddler years when stair guards are fitted, and all electricity sockets are filled in with safety plugs or covered up with hastily moved furniture.

After that, it’s off to school, and you try to hone your best MI6 skills and follow them discreetly from a distance, and without their knowledge, as you tail them on their way to school or the bus stop.

You can bet the parents of Matilda Seccombe, Harry Purcell and Frank Wormald would have shared those experiences as they watched their much-loved children progress through their teens and get to the verge of adulthood.

But tragically, that is where the story of those lives has to finish, after their young lives were ended in a reckless and horrific car accident that could have been prevented.

The case was heard at Warwick Crown Court this week and today (Thursday), campaigners are strengthening their resolve to try and bring about a change in the law that could save hundreds of lives.

The car that was carrying Matilda and Frank who were both 16, and Harry, who was 17, was being driven by Edward Spencer, a fellow sixth form pupil at a school in Gloucestershire.

Spencer, now 19, had passed his test just six weeks earlier and had already earned the reputation of being a dangerous driver. The court heard he had been “showing off, taking risks, driving too quickly”  and one social media posting showed a young passenger in his car berate him :”You can drive nicely when you pass and then you drive like a d*******.”

This was an accident waiting to happen and Spencer was sent to a Young Offender Institution for two years.

Whether this irresponsible idiot will reflect on the heartache he caused seems unlikely as the woman who was driving the car he crashed into causing her children serious injuries said: “The first time I saw him in court he was listening to music on his headphones and dancing in the waiting room. Seeing him in court, he smirked. He has shown nothing but belligerence.”

When we covered this story, we featured an interview with Brake, the road safety charity which has done a lot of work successfully raising awareness of the issue, and the support shown by listeners was remarkable.

Figures from the Department for Transport show around 20 per cent of all those killed or seriously injured on the nation’s roads in 2023 – the last year for which full figures are available – were in collisions involving a young driver, that is defined as being between 17 and 24.

In harsh terms, that’s around 6,000 fatalities or serious injuries most of which could easily be prevented by bringing in what are called ‘Graduated Driving Licences’ or GDL’s.

They mean young drivers who have just passed their test are subjected to restrictions such as not carrying younger passengers, not driving late at night, having a sticker on the back of their vehicle showing they have just passed the test and being subjected to lower speed limits, such as a maximum of 55 mph on ALL roads.

This would apply for the first 12 months they are on the road, and if they are in breach, the clock simply starts again. Or they have to retake their test.

This law could be brought in easily.

And to honour the memories of those three tragic teens, there should be no delay.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us, email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Glastonbury must drop Kneecap: Why are we giving a platform to extremists who call for MPs to be killed?

Glastonbury must drop Kneecap: Why are we giving a platform to agitators who call for MPs to be killed?

6 hours ago

English, Muslim, European – and Proud of Every Part of My Identity, writes Sir Sadiq Khan

English, Muslim, European – and Proud of Every Part of My Identity, writes Sir Sadiq Khan

17 hours ago

The man who attacked my community with a crossbow has died: how do we move on now?

The man who attacked my community with a crossbow has died: how do we move on now?

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Bob Geldof during the launch event for the Live Aid musical 'Just For One Day', at Wembley Stadium, north London. Picture date: Thursday May 1, 2025.

Sir Bob Geldof says future Live Aid event looks 'unlikely' musician blames advent of social media
Woman lying on bed, suffering from strong stomach pain, endometriosis, menstruation.

NHS approves new at-home pill for women with 'debilitating' endometriosis

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Dame Deborah James (BowelBabe) on the occasion of the presentation of her Damehood. Her mother says awareness is her legacy

Spreading awareness is Dame Deborah James's 'amazing legacy' says her mother

Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Still life of Wegovy with a weight scale.

CDC warns more education needed, as fat jabs send 25,000 Americans to hospital

A general view of the match ball prior to a Barclays Women's Super League match.

Trans women to be barred from women's football in England, FA says

Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

James O’Brien is ‘fascinated’ by caller Will’s story on finding faith

James O’Brien is ‘fascinated’ by caller Will’s story on finding faith

Sentebale Gathers Innovative Funders & Business Leaders in Southern Africa - Day 2

Another trustee at charity founded by Prince Harry resigns