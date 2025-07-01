Labour came to office on a promise of change. Cuts to social security payments is a continuation of Conservative policy.

Andy McDonald is Labour MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East. Picture: Getty

By Andy McDonald

The Government's commitment to withdraw the PIP cuts from its Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill at its Second Reading stage today is testament to the tenacious campaigning of deaf and disabled people's organisations who have challenged the injustice of these severe cuts.

I welcome the news that changes to PIP will be removed from the Bill and not acted on until after a Timms Review of the PIP assessment process, which the government has committed to co-producing with disabled people's organisations.

Many of us argued that not only were the PIP cuts - at an average £4,500 each - were unacceptably penalising for disabled people, but it was a mockery to propose working with such organisations on the assessment process, when they had not been consulted on these huge cuts to their living allowance.

But the manner in which the change was announced was concerning.

A commitment to make the changes confirmed it could only be done next week - and made with the Minister intervening on a backbencher midway through a debate.

It was shambolic and a reflection of the government’s poor management of this process and its approach to the serious matter of disability welfare.

And that concession, after those made in the days prior, still leave the introduction of a two-tier system for the UC health top-up, with £2bn due to be taken off those on low incomes and in ill-health and will mean future applicants are on average £3,000 a year worse off.

I could not support that measure and so I voted for the reasoned amendment we had tabled the night before.

And I voted against the Bill at Second Reading.

The government's approach to working with deaf and disabled people's organisations on disability welfare - and indeed working with their own Labour MPs - has been an unedifying spectacle.

The front-loading of cuts with delays to employment support, the first set of concessions, followed by an on-the-day concession, is chaotic.

This week marks the first anniversary of the government coming to office. It came to office on a promise of change.

Cuts to social security payments is not change but a continuation of Conservative policy.

This government needs to end austerity, and it needs to deliver the health, care and support environment that will allow everyone, including disabled people to live fulfilling lives, including through work which I recognise many wish to do.

And we should continue to place the costs of doing that on the shoulders of the super-wealthy who are able, and many are willing to pay more tax on their wealth.

