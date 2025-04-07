Westminster Council's 'woke privilege test' doesn't champion diversity; it breeds division and resentment

As a Conservative councillor in Westminster, and as a British Muslim woman from a minority ethnic background, my belief in genuine equality of opportunity is unwavering.

It’s a principle that should underpin every aspect of public life: everyone deserves a fair chance, and ultimately, the best person for the role should succeed based purely on merit.

No one should face barriers – or receive unfair advantages – because of their race, religion, sex, sexuality, or any other background characteristic.

That's why the reported hiring practices at Labour-run Westminster Council are so deeply concerning.

Information suggests policies are in place that actively move away from meritocracy towards a system where characteristics can dictate outcomes.

We've learned about alleged rules where managers must seek "further guidance" if no "global majority" candidate applies for a job, or face mandatory reviews with the Chief Executive if such a candidate isn't shortlisted – regardless of their suitability.

This is not genuine equality; it risks becoming a crude form of social engineering that is fundamentally unfair.

It implies that someone’s background is more important than their skills or potential contribution.

Furthermore, reports that some community grants are available only to groups led by non-white people, and the council’s own contradictory workforce representation figures, suggest an incoherent and selective approach – favouring some groups over others, rather than fostering opportunity for all.

These policies don't champion diversity; they breed division and resentment.

They betray the principle that every individual should be judged on their own merits.

True progress lies in removing barriers, not erecting new ones based on identity categories.

My colleagues and I are resolute: this approach is wrong for Westminster.

We are committed to fairness for every resident. If we elected to lead the council in May 2026, we will dismantle these divisive policies.

We will ensure that Westminster recruits based on merit and competence alone, creating a truly level playing field where the best talent can rise to the top, irrespective of background.

That is the only way to build a truly fair and equal city.

Cllr Laila Cunningham (Conservative) represents the Lancaster Gate ward at Westminster City Council.

