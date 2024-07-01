What is wrong with England at the Euros?

1 July 2024, 13:52

England are through to the quarter finals of Euro 2024...but it has been a struggle
England are through to the quarter finals of Euro 2024...but it has been a struggle. Picture: alamy

By Arthur Hillhouse

England entered this tournament as favourites - but have failed to perform to the level excepted of them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Why?

Yes, they are in the quarter final but even the most ardent England fan would admit it has been a struggle.

England have, on paper, some of the best players in the world but they edged past Slovakia - a team ranked 40 places below them.

It is clear there is a problem with this side, but it's not, as Gareth Southgate said, the absence of Kalvin Phillips.

The stem of all of the issues for this England team is its composition - it is built of the best players available rather than the players that work the best for the team.

Look at Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

They are both attempting to occupy an attacking midfield role. Harry Kane also likes to drift into this space.

This weakens our attacking front, which is completed by a Bukayo Saka who seems to still be recovering from an end of season injury.

Despite Foden playing on the left for Manchester City and Bellingham playing as a 10 for Real Madrid, these are, at least for England, not the positions they are best suited to.

Foden is really a 10, which he cuts inside to play as for City, and Bellingham is strongest as a central midfielder.

Moreover, even though these two often play as their England roles at their club, this is when supported by a far stronger team and under Ancelloti or Guardolia, employing a strategy other than scoring one and parking the bus.

This positioning problem is also seen outside of attack, with Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling in midfield before being replaced by Gallagher and currently Mainoo, and Trippier being unable to overlap as a left back, a role Saka has been forced to take on because the only remaining left back in the squad is an unfit Luke Shaw.

Another issue this England line up has caused is the talents left on the bench.

Cole Palmer was the Premier League Young Player of the Season, boasting an impressive 33 goals and assists and providing a play making ability from the wing that would perfectly suit Kane's style of play.

The same can be said for Anthony Gordon, an exciting winger who can get in behind to support Kane, but his main contribution to the tournament so far is falling of his bike.

The questionable selection has led to an 11 who reluctantly play as if they have just met, and seemingly pass the ball backwards rather than forward immediately after scoring. Connor Gallagher brought a frantic energy the team lacked, but his lack of ability past that has lead to Mainoo coming in to the team. Mainoo played brilliant passes against Slovakia, but did not receive the ball enough before being subbed off.

Jordan Pickford has brought energy and leadership from goal, urging fans to "keep believing in us" and the defenders around him to think, but this is not enough to fix the issues.

Southgate has to make changes if he wants to succeed in this tournament - he is managing a side that are scraping wins against teams they should be easily beating.

At the moment. we have been getting away with it but this luck could run out

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

From Dr Jill Biden to Lady Starmer - the power of a political spouse

From Dr Jill Biden to Lady Starmer - the power of a political spouse

6 hours ago

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

2 days ago

In defence of the stuttering Biden: The reverse Warren Harding effect

In defence of the stuttering Joe Biden: The reverse Warren Harding effect

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 month ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Drivers in Peckham and ISlignton are concerned over parking ticket scams.

Drivers are paying up to £120 under a new bogus parking ticket scam

Two horses from the Household Cavalry bolted through London after becoming loose.

Moment military horses wreak havoc after being spooked by bus and bolting through central London again
LBC breaks down parties' environment pledges ahead of the election

What are the major parties committing to on environmental issues?

Clelia Ditano, 25, died on Monday in Faso, Italy

Horror as woman, 25, plunges to her death after falling four storeys down empty elevator shaft
David Warman was one of the first on the scene of the Tavistock Square bus bombing

July 7 London terror attack hero 'homeless and living in car for eight weeks' as 7/7 anniversary approaches
Jay Slater's family have received fake ransoms

Jay Slater's family sent 'fake ransom notes' and 'mocked-up chats' by trolls over weeks-long search, detective claims
The parties have starting their final week of campaigning

Tories to be ‘all but wiped out’ in London, new dire polling suggests, as election campaigns reach climax
A one-year-old baby has died at a home in Middleton, Greater Manchester.

Baby dies after being found ‘not breathing’ at Greater Manchester home - as police launch investigation
An ex-Met officer has said 'things just don't add up' in the case of missing Jay Slater.

Jay Slater might not be ‘missing’ and police need to keep investigating - after search called off
Biden headed to Camp David with his family over the weekend

Democrats creating ‘dignified path for Biden exit’ as US President’s family gather ‘to discuss his future’