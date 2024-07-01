What is wrong with England at the Euros?

England are through to the quarter finals of Euro 2024...but it has been a struggle. Picture: alamy

By Arthur Hillhouse

England entered this tournament as favourites - but have failed to perform to the level excepted of them.

Why?

Yes, they are in the quarter final but even the most ardent England fan would admit it has been a struggle.

England have, on paper, some of the best players in the world but they edged past Slovakia - a team ranked 40 places below them.

It is clear there is a problem with this side, but it's not, as Gareth Southgate said, the absence of Kalvin Phillips.

The stem of all of the issues for this England team is its composition - it is built of the best players available rather than the players that work the best for the team.

Look at Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

They are both attempting to occupy an attacking midfield role. Harry Kane also likes to drift into this space.

This weakens our attacking front, which is completed by a Bukayo Saka who seems to still be recovering from an end of season injury.

Despite Foden playing on the left for Manchester City and Bellingham playing as a 10 for Real Madrid, these are, at least for England, not the positions they are best suited to.

Foden is really a 10, which he cuts inside to play as for City, and Bellingham is strongest as a central midfielder.

Moreover, even though these two often play as their England roles at their club, this is when supported by a far stronger team and under Ancelloti or Guardolia, employing a strategy other than scoring one and parking the bus.

This positioning problem is also seen outside of attack, with Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling in midfield before being replaced by Gallagher and currently Mainoo, and Trippier being unable to overlap as a left back, a role Saka has been forced to take on because the only remaining left back in the squad is an unfit Luke Shaw.

Another issue this England line up has caused is the talents left on the bench.

Cole Palmer was the Premier League Young Player of the Season, boasting an impressive 33 goals and assists and providing a play making ability from the wing that would perfectly suit Kane's style of play.

The same can be said for Anthony Gordon, an exciting winger who can get in behind to support Kane, but his main contribution to the tournament so far is falling of his bike.

The questionable selection has led to an 11 who reluctantly play as if they have just met, and seemingly pass the ball backwards rather than forward immediately after scoring. Connor Gallagher brought a frantic energy the team lacked, but his lack of ability past that has lead to Mainoo coming in to the team. Mainoo played brilliant passes against Slovakia, but did not receive the ball enough before being subbed off.

Jordan Pickford has brought energy and leadership from goal, urging fans to "keep believing in us" and the defenders around him to think, but this is not enough to fix the issues.

Southgate has to make changes if he wants to succeed in this tournament - he is managing a side that are scraping wins against teams they should be easily beating.

At the moment. we have been getting away with it but this luck could run out