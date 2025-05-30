When Labour resorts to 'Nazi' taunts over the ECHR, you know they've lost the argument, writes Sarah Pochin

Labour is desperate, write Sarah Pochin. Picture: PA

By Sarah Pochin

Labour is desperate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Thursday, Keir Starmer called an emergency press conference in order to supposedly halt Reform. Instead, it backfired spectacularly. The Prime Minister could do little more than watch as the media – including even The Guardian – tore him apart question by question.

On the very same day, the government’s attorney general Richard Hermer compared the idea of dislodging the UK from the orbit of the European Court of Human Rights to the rise of Hitler and the Nazis in Germany during the 1930s.

It’s well known that the first person to mention the Nazis loses the argument. In this case, comparing a mainstream opinion held by over 35% of the British public to one of the most evil regimes in human history is appalling. It shows you how desperate the Labour Party are to discredit Reform’s policy platform.

As with much of the Labour Party, Lord Hermer is totally out of touch. Fresh from selling out the Chagos Islands - sovereign British territory - to Mauritius, he is yet again bending over backwards to international courts instead of prioritising our national interests.

It’s clear that if we are to have any hope of stopping the boats and removing those here illegally then the ECHR must go. Otherwise, activist lawyers of similar ilk to Hermer will continue to frustrate the system.

As part of the ECHR this problem will only get worse. As Rishi Sunak learned after his hopeless few years in charge, there is no way to stop the boats whilst we are still signed up to this outdated treaty.

Hermer’s track record speaks volumes. From defending IRA apologist Gerry Adams to supporting ISIS defector Shamima Begum’s return to Britain, this is a man that clearly loathes this country.

With figures like him at the top of government, Britain stands no chance.

________________

Sarah Pochin is the Reform UK MP for Runcorn and Helsby.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk