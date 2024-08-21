When will allergies be taken seriously by cafés and restaurants?

21 August 2024, 11:38

The Costa allergy tragedy, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old girl, should be a wake-up call to all hospitality venues.
The Costa allergy tragedy, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old girl, should be a wake-up call to all hospitality venues. Picture: Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

The Costa allergy tragedy, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old girl, should be a wake-up call to all hospitality venues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’ve had allergies ever since I can remember - I couldn’t eat eggs growing up and now I’m allergic to nuts and sesame seeds.

My discovery of these allergies came in childhood. On what seemed like an ordinary evening, I ate a Brazil nut toffee. Hours later, I was in the hospital, where doctors confirmed my condition.

It was scary to learn that consuming the wrong food could be fatal.

Nowadays I have to carry an epipen everywhere I go. If I ever forget to bring it to dinner, my family and friends get pretty angry at me - they know my life is at risk if I eat something I shouldn’t.

While my allergy is life-threatening, I’m able to get on with my life. I won’t react if I am near nuts - I’m only affected if I eat them. But not everyone is so lucky.

Hannah Jacobs had a far more serious medical condition than me. She was the 13-year-old girl who died after having a few sips of a Costa Coffee hot chocolate.

Hannah’s mother, Abimbola, ordered two drinks made with soya milk, telling staff of her daughter’s severe dairy allergies. The café failed to follow allergy processes and served her cow’s milk.

Stories like Hannah’s terrify me - children shouldn’t be dying because a barista made such a foolish mistake.

The most high-profile allergy death in recent years is 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse. She died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich, which failed to list sesame seeds as an ingredient.

Her parents, Nadim and Tanya, attended Hannah’s inquest and made a powerful statement. "We all need to do everything we can to keep people with food allergies safe."

They also stressed that "allergy training needs to be strengthened so that it is not simply a tick-box exercise, but rather a set of protocols that keep people with food allergies safe from harm."

The campaigning parents are - as usual - completely correct.

Just this week, I visited a central London café where I was asked if I had any allergies. When I informed the barista, he took meticulous care in preparing my food. He mentioned that the Costa incident had prompted his workplace to enforce stricter allergy protocols.

This is a positive step - finally, a hospitality venue that takes these matters as seriously as they should.

I hope it’s not a short-term reaction but a long-term solution to make people with allergies feel safe.

I’ve worked in hospitality - I know it’s a pain to make different arrangements for people with specific requirements, but the safety and health of customers must always be the top priority.

As Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse have rightly asked: How many more children must die before we start taking food allergies seriously?

It’s time for the food and drink industry to tackle this issue head-on to prevent another young life from being tragically cut short.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Sir Simon Wesley caused some controversy yesterday when he claimed continued awareness-raising around mental health should cease because services are struggling to cope with demand.

Mental health isn’t the problem—the system is: Natasha Devon on Sir Simon Wesley’s controversial comments

21 hours ago

Central Bank leaders will meet in Jackson Hole as the US economy bounces back.

US Economy's Astounding Two-Week Recovery: All Eyes on Jackson Hole for Central Bank Insights

1 day ago

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

4 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

3 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

3 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

West Yorkshire Police

Three children and woman die after Bradford house fire, as man arrested for murder

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings over a 22-hour period spanning the UK

Ex-Hurricane Ernesto sees Met Office issue 22-hour weather warning as 'heavy rain and gusts up to 60mph' lash the UK
Ukrainian troops fire a" Giatsint-S" 152mm self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region

Ukraine launches ‘one of largest ever’ drone attacks on Moscow

The van in question

Murder probe after Amazon driver killed in ‘vanjacking’ in Leeds

Rachel Reeves is planning to raise taxes and cut spending in the October Budget

Rachel Reeves ‘planning to raise taxes and cut spending’ in October budget after large public sector pay rises
Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier and Yusleydis Blanca Loyola.

Air passenger bleeding from scalp after hair transplant arrested after refusing to leave flight
The plane was forced into an emergency landing in Italy,

At least two injured after turbulence hits easyJet flight from Corfu to London forcing emergency landing in Italy
Hero mum and baby survived superyacht sinking after falling asleep on deck, doctor claims

Hero mum and baby survived superyacht sinking after falling asleep on deck, doctor claims

The search continues for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, who are among six tourists missing

Probe launched into ‘whether hatches of Bayesian superyacht were left open and caused it to sink in minutes’
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia declares itself a 'safe haven' for foreigners wishing to 'escape their neoliberal home countries'