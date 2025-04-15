Whistleblowers are being punished instead of heard – it’s time for the law to change

15 April 2025, 08:48

Whistleblowers are being punished instead of heard – it’s time for the law to change
Whistleblowers are being punished instead of heard – it’s time for the law to change. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Liz Gardiner

When someone blows the whistle at work they rightly expect action will be taken and their concerns will be followed up and investigated.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It takes courage to call out something that doesn’t look right – and whistleblowers provide a gift of information to their employer so they can stop what’s happening, whether it’s financial fraud or sexual harassment.

But currently there is a gap in the law that means employers don’t have to do anything at all. Too often, rather than the wrongdoing, it’s the whistleblower who gets investigated, a classic case of shooting the messenger.

But there is an opportunity to change this with the government’s landmark Employment Rights Bill moving through Parliament – and cross-party support is growing to make sure whistleblowing gets the attention it needs.

At Protect we talk to whistleblowers everyday – providing free and confidential legal advice. Last year 2 in 5 of our callers (40%) said their whistleblowing concern had been ignored by their employer.

On top of that more than two thirds (68%) said they faced victimisation or felt forced to resign after speaking up to stop harm.

From the Post Office Horizon IT scandal to the Grenfell fire tragedy scandals have a factor in common: whistleblowers tried to speak up but were ignored or supressed.

It isn’t just employers who lose out when whistleblowers aren’t heard – there's also a huge cost to the taxpayer picking up the pieces through public inquiries or compensation for those harmed.

We believe the law needs to change to help prevent the scandals of the future and give whistleblowers the confidence to report wrongdoing and see it investigated.

Introducing a duty on employers to take reasonable steps to investigate whistleblowing reports would add assurances, safeguards and a basic level of transparency.

It would mean all our employers raised their standards and behaved as the best do.

While the government acknowledges it’s time to look again at whistleblowing they’re not yet taking action.

The Employment Rights Bill, provides the best opportunity in recent years to improve whistleblowing in the workplace. Labour's Lord Wills, a former justice minister, tabled an amendment to the Bill with backing from the former Tory education secretary Baroness Morgan, Lib Dem Baroness Kramer, and the Green Party's Baroness Jones.

The same amendment previously received backing when the Bill was passing through the House of Commons led by Labour MP Alex Sobel

We know that whistleblowing is good for business – whistleblowers are the best and cheapest form of risk assessment.

Whistleblowers, employers and the wider public will benefit if wrongdoing and risks are stopped early.

Today too many unscrupulous employers penalise the whistleblower rather than addressing the problems at the heart of their organisations and this has to change.

____________________________________

Liz Gardiner is the Chief Executive of Protect

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Ukraine’s Protestants caught between conscience, conflict and the cross

Ukraine’s Protestants are caught between conscience, conflict and the cross

22 mins ago

Birmingham's bin chaos: rubbish piles up, rats run riot and the public pays the price

Birmingham's bin chaos: rubbish piles up, rats run riot and the public pays the price

2 hours ago

Fighters loyal to the army patrol a market area in Khartoum on March 24, 2025. For nearly two years, Sudan has been ravaged by a war between the regular army and the RSF, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people

Sudan on the brink: London conference must deliver action to stop atrocities and protect civilians

2 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett has announced plans to retire

Cate Blanchett, 55, announces plan to retire from acting as she insists there 'are things I want to do with my life'
Birmingham bin strikes have been on going since January 2025

Why are bin men on strike in Birmingham and how long have they been doing it for?

.

Bin strikes could spread to rest of UK, union chief warns - as she claims Labour 'doesn't understand basics' of row
The ladies pocket watch is set to fetch £50,000

Titanic victim's pocket watch set to sell for £50,000 at auction

LBC visits jail which could solve UK prison crisis with Texas-style "Intensive Supervision Courts"

LBC visits jail which could solve UK prison crisis with Texas-style 'Intensive Supervision Courts'
The boy was on holiday with his family in Planos, Greece

British toddler, 3, drowns in pool at Greece holiday villa 'after wandering off’

Singer Katy Perry has said she feels "super connected to love" after returning to Earth following her trip on Jeff Bezos's New Shepard NS-31 embarking on the Blue Origin programme.

Katy Perry will write song about her experience after returning to Earth from all-female space voyage
The article calls for the appointment of an independent National Cancer Director and an office of support to take data-driven actions across the UK.

UK cancer care system is facing a 'critical breaking point', experts warn

Kate

Kate says spending time in nature gives her 'sense of peace' in 'busy world' during remission from cancer
Emergency support for British Steel shows the UK must modernise to stay competitive in a changing world

Emergency support for British Steel shows the UK must modernise to stay competitive in a changing world