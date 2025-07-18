Who is going to pay for Britain's Watergate?

With over 100,000 people affected, that could mean a £1 billion bill for British taxpayers, writes John O'Connell. Picture: Alamy/Getty/MoD

By John O'Connell

The Afghan data leak has already been described by some as Britain’s ‘Watergate’.

And while that might sound like hyperbole, the parallels are painfully clear: a serious breach, a cover-up, and a total absence of accountability. But remember the one defining feature of Watergate: people actually faced consequences. The then President, Richard Nixon, resigned in disgrace, and the Republican Party was so seeped in the scandal that they paid the price at the ballot box at the hands of Jimmy Carter and the Democrats.

But regarding this scandal, will anyone here really be held responsible? I wouldn’t count on it.

The civil servant who leaked the names and contact details of more than 100,000 Afghans linked to British forces is (likely) still in a government job, just no longer dealing with the same brief. The politicians in charge at the time haven’t apologised or accepted responsibility. In fact, they’ve been brazen, dismissing concerns while hiding behind excuses. And just to ensure no real scrutiny, they slapped a super-injunction on the press, silencing public debate.

But this wasn’t just embarrassing - it was dangerous. The leak handed the Taliban a hit list. Phone numbers, home addresses, and family connections of Afghans who had helped British troops were all exposed. And now legal sources say compensation payouts for those affected by the leak could be in the five figures. With over 100,000 people affected, that could mean a £1 billion bill for British taxpayers.

That’s on top of the already staggering £7 billion price tag of the Afghan resettlement scheme. Worse still, a leaked Home Office memo shows that just one in sixteen of those exposed in the breach had a legitimate claim to come to Britain. So not only are taxpayers funding more immigration that they never voted for, but we’re also footing the bill for a botched scheme that may have let in people who had no right to be here at all.

Public trust in politicians and government institutions is already on life support. And the idea that secrecy protects the public just doesn’t wash anymore, not when it’s used to protect the powerful from the consequences of their own incompetence.

To the civil servants who failed, the judges who gagged the press, and the ministers who covered it all up: shame on you. Britain deserves answers, and taxpayers deserve better.

John O'Connell is Chief Executive of the Taxpayers' Alliance.

