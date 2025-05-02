Why are UK retailers being hit by cyber attacks?

2 May 2025, 13:39

Will Guyatt explains the recent cyber attacks.
Will Guyatt explains the recent cyber attacks. Picture: Alamy
Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

By Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

LBC’s Tech Correspondent Will Guyatt isn’t losing sleep, yet…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keep calm and carry on - it’s a common refrain that seems apt as three UK retailers - M&S, Co-Op and Harrods have all revealed cyber attacks in the last week.  Yes it’s bad for all involved - but it's sadly part of our daily lives.

The disruption caused by cyber attacks on these businesses have been significant - with reports of empty shelves and online orders being cancelled. So far, there's no evidence of personal data being taken - and in the case of the Co-Op shutting down some of their systems stopped the attack from spreading.

The words “cyber attack” still elicit a Pavlovian response - and should, but the more and more we hear of cyber attacks, the less we’re going to care.  If one happens and you’re at risk, change your password, keep an eye on your credit record and move on - it’s an annoying part of our increasingly digital world.

Not every cyber attack is a shadowy group of Chinese, Russian or even North Korean hackers.  Sometimes they could be your next door neighbour. Why take the risk of holding up a High Street Bank in a James O’Brien mask, when hackers can steal our data and extort those who hold lots of it?

I’ve had many calls this week asking me to link the attacks on UK retailers to some kind of foreign state intervention - perhaps attacking our retails to disrupt supply chains and trigger panic.  If this was the case, why on earth would Harrods be a target? Unless of course you want to make Kensington hungry.

Until I’m proven wrong, I believe these retailer cyber attacks are all about plain old crime.  The group claiming responsibility for the M&S hack are linked to a teenage hacking community known as Scattered Spider. These guys are ransomware experts, and have successfully exploited banks, casinos and major global organisations to pay them to reinstate IT systems, and have made millions.

At the heart of their toolkit is a more traditional method - social engineering.  Forget using sophisticated apps or malware, just gain the trust of a human being on the IT desk or phone an underpressure member of staff and bamboozle them into handing over their login details - that way you can often carry on undetected for a long time.

Hackers are often one step ahead of businesses when it comes to their online security. While cyber security is of growing importance as it maintains trust, it also costs significant amounts of money. Unlike a new shop or a website redesign there's no visible way of showing off investment in cyber security.

Thankfully, businesses are getting better at informing us of cyber attacks - partly because of the threat of fines if they don't. The reality is that cyber attacks can be fast moving, and the instances of illicit activity you find are not the ones you need to worry about. It can take time to get to the root of the issue, and legal people get very twitchy about taking responsibility when announcements are drafted.

M&S, Co-Op and Harrods won't be the last. Our data is the new oil - let’s encourage businesses and governments to be more responsible with it.

________________

Will Guyatt is Technology Correspondent for LBC.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Nigel Farage has smashed the old two-party system. Andrew Marr asks what happens next

Nigel Farage has smashed the old two-party system. Andrew Marr asks what happens next

14 mins ago

This is the beginning of the end for Labour, says Suella Braverman.

A catastrophe in their spiritual heartland is the beginning of the end for Labour, writes Suella Braverman

2 hours ago

Behind the numbers are REAL PEOPLE that use Medicaid as a safety net for their medical care.

Trump's Medicaid cuts will 'unleash personal pain for millions on low incomes and people of colour if they become reality', writes Senator Pat Spearman

16 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

The Welsh Football team’s Joe Allen arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening at their homecoming event, which was organised to say thank you to the fans after making through to the semi finals of Euro 2016.

Wales and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen announces retirement

Junior doctors

Resident doctors in England to ballot for strike action over pay

Outside NatWest bank with 2 ATM machines facing the pavement, Clifton Down, Bristol, UK

NatWest profit leaps by a third as customers ‘resilient’ against uncertainty despite cost of living concerns
Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears
Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (R) celebrates his title-winning goal

Liverpool's Premier League-winning goal caused tremor on Richter scale, scientists reveal

Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

Prince Harry

Prince Harry loses Court of Appeal challenge over security arrangements in the UK

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’