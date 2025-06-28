Why Denis Villeneuve is the perfect director for James Bond

28 June 2025, 10:44

Denis Villeneuve has said he is a "Bond nut"
Denis Villeneuve has said he is a "Bond nut". Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

It was not the James Bond news we were hoping for. There was no announcement of a new film, nor an answer to the decade-plus old question of which actor will next don the tuxedo.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But Thursday’s announcement that Denis Villeveuve will direct the next film is perhaps the news that fans need. The Canadian film maker comes aboard with a stellar CV having made a hit of the famously-tricky-to-get-right Dune series and drew a critical lauding for Blade Runner 2049, a huge achievement considering the sanctity with which fans regard the Ridley Scott original.

For die-hards, news of Villeveuve’s appointment was probably met with nothing more than a sigh of relief. Amazon’s unpopular buyout of MGM came with fears of 007 being marketed with a licence to sell, armed with endless spin-offs, reality shows, or a Meghan Markle-level bad docu-series about the real lives of Bond girls. Jeff Bezos (Villeneuve need look no further for inspiration for his villain) did not help calm fears by asking his Twitter followers who they wanted as the next actor. The situation is so tense that just the sight of the word “Bond” in a headline is enough to have one instantly fearing the worst. But this is actually the best news fans could have hoped for.

Why does the director matter? Bond is perhaps one of the few franchises where the lead actor will come under far more scrutiny than the man or woman behind the camera. To put this in 007 terms, for No Time to Die it might have been Cary Joji Fukunaga playing the roles of M, Q and C, but the operation would have failed without a suave spy in Daniel Craig to lead the mission. As Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s inclusion as a “script polisher” on the 25th instalment shows, Bond is adapting to a changing world (it’s not just about the gadgets becoming increasingly high tech) but there are still rules to obey and a format to follow.

Villeneueve will need to work within the confines of not just the source material and the precedent of 65 years of Bond films, but he will be up against rigid studio forces that will no doubt become even sterner opponents since Amazon’s takeover. The departure of long-time franchise guardians Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will not have made things any easier. It’s not quite Mission Impossible, but Villeneuve will hardly be afforded the space allowed on his fine earlier efforts Arrival and Sicario.

He doesn’t need to take this on to prove himself but he has anyway. And fans should be grateful, because if there is anyone who can take on the pressure of a commercial juggernaut, handle a historically-loved series with care, and put just about the right amount of himself into the recipe it is Villeneuve.

One can only hope that, unlike Danny Boyle, he is able to achieve his vision because it will surely be worth the wait.

________________

William Mata is LBC's SEO editor.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The US is now a place where facts are buried under fury, and bombast is valued over truth, writes Simon Marks

Bluff, bombast, and the battle for truth in a fractured America, writes Simon Marks

18 hours ago

Sir Keir Starmer has u-turned on planned welfare reforms.

Keir Starmer's welfare announcements are a step forward but still not enough, writes Labour MP Andy McDonald

19 hours ago

x

As a journalist, I’m tired of writing about murdered women

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anne Potter was last seen leaving her Jersey home in October 2024

Remains of missing Jersey woman found on beach 140 miles from where she vanished

Archbishop of Wales Andrew John with The Cross of Wales ahead of a blessing service at Holy Trinity Church in north Wales in 2023

Archbishop of Wales retires after report reveals Bangor cathedral failings

The American journalist and helicopter pilot posted a photo with her new husband, world's third-richest man Jeff Bezos

Bezos' bride Lauren Sanchez shares first picture with new husband after star-studded ceremony
Calling a white woman a "karen" is "borderline racist" a tribunal has heard

Calling white middle-aged women Karen is a 'borderline racist, sexist and ageist slur', employment tribunal told
Rod Stewart at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 26.

Rod Stewart says Britain should ‘give Farage a chance’

Sir Jim Mackey was appointed Interim CEO of NHS England to lead the implementation of the ten-year plan

Health service sees patients as ‘inconvenience’, says new NHS England chief

Mikel Arteta is looking to refresh his squad ahead of the new Premier League season

How Arsenal could line up with Christian Nørgaard

Germany's Michael Schumacher of Ferrari celebrates after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, Sunday April 4, 2004. (AP Photo/John Moore)

Michael Schumacher's wife declined offer to 'help' wake him up

LBC's best callers of the week

Israel-Iran, Labour rebellion and Child Q: LBC’s best callers of the week

Prince Harry

Harry emphasises ‘compassion’ at surprise NYC summit appearance