Why is the government ignoring 20,000 deaths a year?

19 July 2025, 15:43

Why is the government ignoring 20,000 deaths a year?
Why is the government ignoring 20,000 deaths a year? Picture: Alamy
Adrian Simpson

By Adrian Simpson

The government must tackle the accident crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Imagine the entire O2 Arena, every seat filled with 20,000 people. Now imagine that crowd wiped out, not once, but every single year. That’s how many lives we lose in the UK to accidents. These are not freak occurrences. They are daily, preventable tragedies happening in our homes, on our roads, in our workplaces, and in our communities. Over the past decade, accidental death rates have surged by 42%. This is not just a public health crisis; it’s a national failure of coordination, leadership, and investment.

At RoSPA, we believe the UK urgently needs a National Accident Prevention Strategy. Responsibility for accident prevention is fragmented across various government departments such as health, transport, education, and housing. This has led to duplication, gaps, and missed opportunities.

We need a coordinated, cross-government approach that puts accident prevention at the heart of public policy. This isn’t about bureaucracy. It’s about saving lives, easing pressure on the NHS, and supporting economic growth. In 2023 alone, accidents cost the NHS over £6 billion and consumed 5.2 million bed days. Businesses lost another £6 billion through absences and lost productivity, ten times more working days than were lost to strikes.

The government’s recently announced NHS 10-Year Plan rightly emphasises prevention. Yet it makes only a fleeting reference to accidents—a glaring omission given their scale and cost. Accidents are a leading cause of emergency admissions and long-term disability. They cost the NHS nearly as much as obesity and over twice as much as smoking, yet they are barely mentioned in a document that purports to be a roadmap for a healthier future.

We also need better data. Accident data is siloed, inconsistent, and incomplete. A modern, joined-up injury surveillance system would allow us to target interventions, evaluate impact, and hold systems accountable.

Our call has now reached the House of Lords, where, in a debate led by Baroness Crawley, peers from across parties have demanded that the government take urgent action in response to the sheer scale of the accident crisis laid bare in RoSPA’s Safer Lives, Stronger Nation report.

This debate could not be more timely, given the challenges the country faces in both keeping people safe and growing the economy, as well as addressing emerging issues such as AI and climate change. Peers made it clear that accident prevention work influences every one of the government’s priorities, from the Get Britain Working white paper and the need to ensure people entering or returning to work are in a safe environment to the links between accidents and health inequalities, demonstrated by the disproportionate impact of accidents on people from deprived backgrounds. 

RoSPA is now demanding that the government step up to invest in better data, better education, and embed accident prevention across every government department.

We have the evidence. We have the tools. What we need now is leadership. Because while anyone can suffer the consequences of an accident, no one should.

________________

Adrian Simpson is Head of Policy at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

UK's former oldest man Donald Rose has died aged 110.

We must listen to veterans - before their stories are gone forever

48 mins ago

x

Who is going to pay for Britain's Watergate?

1 day ago

67% of teachers in England expect at least one child in their class to experience hunger during the summer holidays because their parents or carers cannot afford to feed them.

No child should face hunger this summer

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

A protester is carried away by police officers at a demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action

Dozens arrested under Terror Act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

Team GB and Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Team Announcement at the Botanical Gardens, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021.

Lionesses 'very optimistic' Leah Williamson will be fit for semi-final after rolling ankle

Floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset.

Thousands raised for families of Somerset bus crash victims

A woman and three men

Essex students killed after drink-driver lost control doing 90mph in 30mph zone

Government gagged media over MoD leak that endangered 100,000 Afghan allies

Afghans named in MoD data leak are unlikely to receive any compensation

Overlooking Harrogate from the train station

70-year-old man dies after car crashes on to railway track

A gloved hand puts a needle into a woman's face

Health warning issued after UK cases of life-threatening condition linked to aesthetic procedure
Kate Shemirani, conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and former nurse

Doctor's concerns that a conspiracy theorist influenced her daughter's refusal of cancer treatment, an inquest heard
Caller John: 'I own eight houses - but I'm still working class'

Caller John: 'I own eight houses - but I'm still working class'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen on April 23, 2025 in New York City.

Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ to move back to UK despite hopes of reunion with King