Why I’ll always say yes to a work pint – it’s the social glue we shouldn’t take for granted

14 July 2025, 09:43

In defence of the spontaneous work drink: the real business gets done at the bar
In defence of the spontaneous work drink: the real business gets done at the bar. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Shall we have a quick drink after work? Sure, but just one pint. We’ve all uttered those famous last words.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s the perfect way to unwind with colleagues and chew the fat after a busy day… or week.

That’s why 64% of Brits drink booze for work-related reasons.

For most of us, it’s not because we’re forced to down drinks by colleagues - it’s because we want to be there.

I think the spontaneous drink is my favourite type. In a world of calendar invites and Zoom calls, there’s something human about an unplanned pint.

There’s the quick one after work - where you’re home after an hour.

Or there’s the time when you keep getting drinks bought for you.

Then there’s the summer or Christmas party - when the company hopefully puts some cash behind the bar.

The next day is always entertaining: seeing who has got the worst hangover and who is fresh as a daisy. Jason from HR feels rough but Kylie from Accounts managed to make it to a pre-shift spin class.

It’s the social glue which holds people together from across the workplace. It creates a space for informal bonding across hierarchies - where the boss can get to know the intern.

Spontaneous conversations can take place, often leading to great work-related ideas.

I’d much rather chat about projects with colleagues over a drink than stay chained to my desk until the evening.

These are all special opportunities to network with colleagues and develop relationships outside of your team - that’s why I rarely turn down a work-related pint.

For most of us, it’s an enjoyable post-work pastime and allows us to truly become friends with our work mates.

I’ve learnt more about my colleagues over a pint than in a performance review.

It’s not always about the booze. You can defend the post-work drink even if you’re drinking ginger beer. It’s the atmosphere - not the alcohol - that matters.

And my top tip to win some friends and prevent tomorrow morning’s hangover? Order some chips for the table. Everyone will thank you.

