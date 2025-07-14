Why I’ll always say yes to a work pint – it’s the social glue we shouldn’t take for granted

In defence of the spontaneous work drink: the real business gets done at the bar. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Johnny Jenkins

Shall we have a quick drink after work? Sure, but just one pint. We’ve all uttered those famous last words.

It’s the perfect way to unwind with colleagues and chew the fat after a busy day… or week.

That’s why 64% of Brits drink booze for work-related reasons.

For most of us, it’s not because we’re forced to down drinks by colleagues - it’s because we want to be there.

I think the spontaneous drink is my favourite type. In a world of calendar invites and Zoom calls, there’s something human about an unplanned pint.

There’s the quick one after work - where you’re home after an hour.

Or there’s the time when you keep getting drinks bought for you.

Then there’s the summer or Christmas party - when the company hopefully puts some cash behind the bar.

The next day is always entertaining: seeing who has got the worst hangover and who is fresh as a daisy. Jason from HR feels rough but Kylie from Accounts managed to make it to a pre-shift spin class.

It’s the social glue which holds people together from across the workplace. It creates a space for informal bonding across hierarchies - where the boss can get to know the intern.

Spontaneous conversations can take place, often leading to great work-related ideas.

I’d much rather chat about projects with colleagues over a drink than stay chained to my desk until the evening.

These are all special opportunities to network with colleagues and develop relationships outside of your team - that’s why I rarely turn down a work-related pint.

For most of us, it’s an enjoyable post-work pastime and allows us to truly become friends with our work mates.

I’ve learnt more about my colleagues over a pint than in a performance review.

It’s not always about the booze. You can defend the post-work drink even if you’re drinking ginger beer. It’s the atmosphere - not the alcohol - that matters.

And my top tip to win some friends and prevent tomorrow morning’s hangover? Order some chips for the table. Everyone will thank you.

