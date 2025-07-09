Stressed, anxious, and reaching for the bottle: Work is driving Britain to drink

9 July 2025, 07:49

By Victoria Trepp

Earlier this week, a concerning report from Alcohol Change UK found that almost two-thirds of workers are drinking more due to stress and pressure they face at work.

The survey of two-thousand employees, launched to coincide with Alcohol Awareness Week, found that four in ten drank more because of work-related anxiety and 38% said stress was what was driving their drinking.

Times of uncertainty can often lead people to drink more, but this rise in people doing it to alleviate the stress of work is still deeply concerning and is indicative of a country that is getting less mentally well.

Although external factors like the cost of living crisis, inflation and even the unstable geopolitical situation are major contributors to the crisis, it’s a lack of mental health provision that truly supercharges the issue.

When people can’t get the help they need, there’s more of a chance they’ll turn to drink.

It seems obvious to say, but the best way to tackle the symptoms of poor mental health is to tackle the poor mental health itself.

Recent data points to a country whose mental health is severely declining. A recent survey found that 1 in 4 16-to-24 year olds have a mental health condition. This is the generation that has just entered, or is about to enter the workforce.

In fact a report by Get Britain Working found that a quarter of those who are economically inactive due to ill-health are under 35.

And access to care is far from meeting the scale of that challenge. NHS data from earlier this year found that people are eight times more likely to wait over 18 months for mental health treatment than physical health treatment.

There is so much that can be done at all levels to tackle work related drinking but if the root causes that are pushing people to drink are ignored, it will not only have a major impact on people’s mental and physical health, it also will have major effects in areas like NHS waiting lists and the number of long term unemployed.

The government, for its part, has acknowledged problematic drinking as a significant issue. As part of its ten year NHS plan, Labour revealed it is considering South Korea-style mandatory health warnings on drinks like wine, beer and spirits to help people, as the government says, ‘make healthier choices’.

However, although it’s positive that the government is thinking about ways to tackle the issue, it doesn’t tackle the root causes of the country’s mental health.

Alcohol misuse remains a major public health concern in the UK, costing the NHS an estimated £27.4 billion annually. Around 3 per cent of the total NHS budget is spent treating alcohol-related illnesses.

People turning to drink due to high levels of stress and anxiety are unlikely to be deterred just by a warning label.

Once again this is an issue that requires robust and quick access to mental health support, so workers don’t feel they need to drink as a form of avoidance coping and can instead tackle and get to grips with their mental health head-on.

However, bosses and companies have a role to play in this as well as the government.

Research shows that successful organisations build a culture where employees feel supported, valued, and safe. This matters even more than benefits and perks.

Psychological safety is a term often used to describe a workplace where people feel secure enough to take interpersonal risks — to ask questions freely, admit mistakes, and tell their manager or team when things are difficult. A culture of psychological safety is essential for having honest conversations about alcohol, especially when those conversations are challenging.

Given the significant stigma around alcohol misuse, these discussions are unlikely to happen without sufficient trust.

As well as creating space for employees to talk about what’s bothering them, through one-on ones and workshops, bosses should also review how alcohol is used in company events and parties and work towards reducing the risk of over-drinking by offering non-alcoholic alternatives and limiting the amount of alcohol available.

Finally, all of us can make a difference by being empathetic and vigilant of those around us - be they friends, family or colleagues.

We’ve all heard a friend say ‘it’s been a rough day, I need a drink’. Although there’s nothing wrong with a quick drink after work socially, language like that can sometimes be indicative of a wider issue.

By being aware of how alcohol is used as a coping mechanism, we can potentially catch problematic drinking before it’s too late.

Acknowledging the problem is an important first step, but failing to address all levels of this issue is no better than totally ignoring the problem.

Mental health access, support from employers and a general cultural shift in how we approach drinking to allow for easier conversations are all things that would significantly reduce the scale of this issue.

Victoria Trepp, Global Chief Psychologist at digital mental healthcare provider Mindler

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

