Yes, talking about mental health can be awkward – but it can save a life.

By Dr Sarah Hughes

New research from Mind, Rethink Mental Illness and Co-op shows that a third of people would rather keep silent about their mental health than risk an awkward conversation.

New research from Mind, Rethink Mental Illness and Co-op shows that a third of people would rather keep silent about their mental health than risk an awkward conversation. That silence can have consequences. It can isolate us, prevent us from seeking help, and deepen struggles that might otherwise be eased by simply opening up.

But talking openly and honestly can be the first step towards better mental health for everyone. It can reduce stigma and help people feel comfortable enough to seek help when we need it.

Young people, in particular, are feeling this impact: nearly half say they’ve avoided talking about their mental health or pushed loved ones away because of it.

Time to Talk Day (TTTD) isn’t just another awareness day. It’s a day of action.

New research released on Time to Talk Day, taking place on Thursday 6 February, reveals a third of people surveyed in the UK (34%) say they would prefer to not talk about their mental health rather than risk an awkward conversation. The silence around mental health is impacting our social lives. Almost four in ten (39%) say they have pushed friends and family away or stopped socialising due to wanting to keep quiet about mental health concerns, with young people the most impacted.

So, why do we need a day to talk? Because talking is action. A small, seemingly awkward conversation can create a ripple effect of connection and understanding. It can change lives.

Just one conversation can mean the difference between someone struggling alone and someone finding the support they need. You don’t need to have all the answers—it just requires us to show up, to listen, and to start talking.

But here’s the challenge: these conversations are often easier said than done. Life feels harder for many of us right now, and people worry about burdening others or saying the wrong thing. It’s a reminder that stigma doesn’t just disappear; it evolves, and we need to actively push back against it.

You can be a part of that, showing the importance of just being there for people. Almost two thirds (64%) of people would choose to speak to family and friends about their mental health, and 43% would choose to do this at home. Everyday conversations go a long way.

Zarah, 21 from Leeds explains: “If you’re worried about someone, just be there for them. Spend time with them one on one or do an activity with them.

"You might want to suggest they don’t seem themselves and ask if you can help with anything, but don’t push them. By creating that space for someone it shows you’re willing to listen when they open up.”

That’s what Time to Talk Day is about. It’s not asking people to shout about mental health from the rooftops—it’s about finding a small, meaningful way to connect. It could be a quick chat on a coffee break, a text to a friend, or a walk with a loved one. There’s no perfect formula, and that’s the point: what matters is starting.

This year, let’s remember that talking isn’t just raising awareness. It’s an act of empathy, courage, and support. Get comfortable and start a conversation - it could mean everything.

Sarah Hughes is the CEO of Mind.

For information about Time to Talk Day, including tips on starting the conversation, visit: timetotalkday.co.uk. Follow the conversation on social media #TimeToTalk.

