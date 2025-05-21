Youth mobility is a good start - but Britain’s immigration system still needs a business reset

21 May 2025, 08:22

Youth mobility is a good start - but Britain’s immigration system still needs a business reset
Youth mobility is a good start - but Britain’s immigration system still needs a business reset. Picture: LBC/Getty
Nadine Goldfoot

By Nadine Goldfoot

The UK’s new agreement with the EU, and the announcement that both sides will ‘work towards’ a Youth Mobility Scheme, marks an encouraging moment of re-engagement after years of post-Brexit tension.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But for UK businesses, it’s not just a diplomatic milestone—it’s a practical counterweight to a tightening immigration system.

Just last week, the UK government’s Immigration White Paper laid out sweeping reforms: a higher skills threshold for work visas, tougher language requirements, and a 10-year wait for settlement.

These changes aim to reduce net migration, but they also reduce flexibility and increase costs for employers.

For already-stretched sectors like hospitality, construction, and social care, where shortages are deep and training pipelines are long, there are few quick fixes. In this context, a well-designed youth mobility scheme offers real value.

British businesses have long benefited from similar schemes with countries like Australia and Canada. These routes are reciprocal, time-limited, and don't add to long-term migration figures.

For employers needing seasonal, flexible, early-career talent, they could provide vital breathing room—if they’re simple and fast to access.

But we should be clear: youth mobility isn’t a silver bullet. It is one piece of a broader mobility toolkit that the UK urgently needs to modernise.

International students, meanwhile, may view the current system as increasingly transactional. The White Paper reduces the Graduate Route from two years to 18 months, and the government has signalled it may soon require job relevance to qualify.

That’s a far cry from the UK’s previous position as a top destination for global graduates—and risks eroding one of the country’s most successful export sectors.

For the public, there are welcome signs of progress. Wider access to eGates for UK travellers, the return of pet passports, and reduced border friction are small but symbolic shifts.

Business travellers will benefit too, especially if smoother processes are extended to short-term service visits.

If the government is serious about managing net migration while enabling business to grow, it should also revisit how we use visit visas. Currently, business visitors face tight restrictions on what they can do without a work visa.

Many global companies struggle to bring in staff for short, high-value tasks—training, project work, client meetings—because the system is too rigid.

Business visitors don’t settle or draw on public services—they contribute. Expanding short-term mobility—alongside youth mobility—would help businesses respond to real-world needs without increasing long-term migration.

Youth mobility is a welcome start. But let’s use this “reset” moment to build a smarter system overall: one that controls where it must, enables where it can, and recognises that economic growth requires people to move—if only temporarily and not just as youths.

Nadine Goldfoot is the Managing Partner at the global immigration law firm Fragomen.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Polluting water bosses will finally face the full force of the law, writes Steve Reed.

Polluting water bosses will finally face the full force of the law, writes Steve Reed

43 mins ago

At Trussell, we’re clear: Food banks can’t be a substitute for a working welfare system.

At Trussell, we’re clear: Food banks can’t be a substitute for a working welfare system

1 hour ago

Red tape is starving British farms and threatening food security, writes Sir Mark Spencer

Red tape is starving British farms and threatening food security, writes Sir Mark Spencer

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victoria, aged 28, had been receiving geriatric care at the RZSS Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, in Scotland.

UK’s oldest polar bear dies after being put to sleep due to age-related health problems

The changes are being announced as the 'biggest shake-up' to prisons in three decades

Criminals finishing sentences in the community won't be recalled to prison under major shake-up
Rory Keenan as Alec Leamas in The Spy Who Came In From The Cold by John le Carre

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold...to the theatre: John Le Carre's classic novel to make West End debut
Rik Rok (left) and Shaggy (right)

Co-star of Shaggy 'It Wasn't Me' hit anthem embroiled in legal battle over father's £1m estate
The site of the Grenfell Tower high-rise apartment fire tragedy - Forever in our hearts, London, England, UK

Grenfell Tower demolition could begin in September

Kevin De Bruyne with his family after he played his final game at the Etihad for Manchester City, following the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium against AFC Bournemouth.

'Remember me with joy': Kevin De Bruyne bids farewell to Manchester City fans

Thames Water contractors out on a job in London. Bosses at the firm have had their bonuses halted

Thames Water halts plan to pay bosses bonuses from £3bn emergency loan

Two children in silhouette play on swings

Three-child benefit cap would 'risk leaving hundreds of thousands of children still in poverty'
Iain Dale hears from caller Louise as as a Scottish bill is lodged to ban the buying of sex.

LBC caller shares her thoughts on criminalising the sex industry

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party