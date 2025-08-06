We watch YouTube more than regular TV - it's time to crack down on advertisers

More Brits than ever are watching YouTube on their television.
Victoria Collins

By Victoria Collins

When we sit down on the sofa for a bit of evening TV nowadays, we're likely tuning into YouTube rather than ITV or Channel 4.

Yet, the rules which strictly govern the adverts you see on your screens don’t extend to YouTube.

Ofcom data shows that YouTube is now super popular with UK adults, coming in second only to the BBC and overtaking ITV. For children, it's the top platform. But scam advertising is now flourishing on these platforms without proper scrutiny.

Regulatory framework covering advertising online has not kept pace. Whilst TV and radio are regulated by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), online media giants have slipped under the radar, leading to a "two-tier system" that allows the likes of YouTube to mark its own homework effectively.

This is not just a matter of fair competition. It's a critical issue of online safety. The current self-regulation model for online advertising, which relies on the industry to set and enforce its own rules, is proving woefully inadequate. While TV and radio ads are often pre-approved before airing, the online world allows harmful and fraudulent content to proliferate unchecked. By the time a scam ad is reported and removed, it may have already deceived countless users.

The ASA has itself highlighted this scourge of scam ads, warning about the prevalence of deepfake videos of public figures and celebrity impersonations promoting risky investments and unproven health products. Most worryingly, they’re knowingly targeting vulnerable people, including children who are now a significant audience on platforms like YouTube.

The Government needs to get hold of this problem by ensuring Ofcom treats YouTube advertising with the same stringent oversight as it does for TV and radio. This includes demanding tougher pre-vetting of content and holding platforms financially accountable for their actions.

Fines for platforms that fail to protect consumers should not just be a slap on the wrist; they need to act as a genuine deterrent. For those who break rules, the proceeds of fines should be used to support the victims of online harms.

Rogue advertisers are all too happy to exploit the loopholes of the current system. As YouTube’s influence continues to grow, so does the potential for harm. To truly protect consumers, particularly the millions of young people who spend hours on the platform, we need a single, consistent standard for advertising regulation. It's time to bring an end to this outdated two-tier system, if we are serious about online safety.

Victoria Collins is the Liberal Democrat MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted and the Party’s spokesperson for Science, Innovation and Technology.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

The Duke of Sussex with Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka, during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, in Florida last year.

