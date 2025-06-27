My niece Zara Aleena's death was preventable - three years on, our institutions are still failing women

27 June 2025, 08:27

My niece Zara Aleena's death was preventable - three years on, our institutions are still failing women.
My niece Zara Aleena's death was preventable - three years on, our institutions are still failing women. Picture: LBC
Farah Naz

By Farah Naz

Three years. It still doesn’t feel real.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Three years without Zara’s voice, her ambition, her laughter, her kindness. She should be here — building her legal career, shaping a better world with that fierce sense of fairness that guided her. Instead, we gather again to remember a life stolen. We walk because she can’t. We speak because she was silenced.

Zara’s death was the result of systemic failure - not just in one moment, but over many years. The man who murdered her had a long, violent record. There were warning signs: his first crime at 12, the assault of a partner, the stabbing of another. There were repeated opportunities to intervene, and repeated inaction. The inquest confirmed what we already knew: Zara’s death was preventable.

When Zara died, something rare happened - the state admitted it had made mistakes. That matters. It broke the pattern of silence and denial that so often surrounds institutional failure. It showed that change is possible, even if hard-won.

Since then, some things have moved. Probation services are under more scrutiny. Public conversations around women’s safety are louder. More people, especially women, are demanding change. But much remains the same.

Women are still being murdered. Misogyny remains embedded in culture and institutions. Probation and prison services are still fragmented and under-resourced. Risk assessments continue to miss danger. And the wider systems that shape safety—education, housing, mental health, and youth services—still operate in silos.

Education must play a far greater role than it does now. Relationships and consent lessons are a start, but they are not enough. We need a whole-culture approach that begins early and runs deep — teaching not just information, but values. Empathy. Boundaries. Accountability. We need schools that model inclusion and respect in their treatment of students, staff, and families. And we need to extend learning beyond the classroom - through parent education, community programmes, and public messaging that makes it clear: violence is not inevitable, and we each have a role in preventing it.

And change must come from us. Zara lived as a model citizen - she gave more than she took, she looked outward, and she stood up. We honour her by doing the same. By being active citizens, upstanders. By noticing what’s around us. By calling things by their name. By refusing to look away. By building the world she believed in.

Zara’s story is not a closed chapter. It is a call. For justice, for action, for each of us to play a part.

As we mark this third anniversary, I ask: How many more women must be murdered before safety becomes a right, not a plea?

We walk for Zara. We walk for justice. And we walk together — toward change. Please join us.

________________

Farah Naz is Zara Aleena’s aunt and a national voice for justice reform. A silent vigil for Zara will be held on Sunday, 29 June at Valentine's Park in Ilford.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

This is why I'm rebelling over the welfare bill, writes Andy McDonald.

Labour MP Andy McDonald: This is why Keir Starmer's welfare bill needed to change

18 hours ago

I was tortured for eight years in Iran's notorious Evin Prison - the UK must not turn its back on survivors like me.

I was tortured for eight years in Iran's notorious Evin Prison - the UK must not turn its back on survivors like me

21 hours ago

Rebuilding the NHS will give working class communities the change they deserve, Andrew Pakes writes.

Rebuilding the NHS will give working class communities the change they deserve

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds of protesters attend a rally in front of Hackney Town Hall to demonstrate their support of Child Q.

Woman strip-searched by two Met officers at 15 unsure if she will 'feel normal again'

David Beckham admitted to hospital as Victoria shares health update

David Beckham admitted to hospital as wife Victoria shares health update

Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river.

Boy, 13, goes missing near river as major search operation under way

Randy Ayor

'Courageous' woman returns to court to help jail 'violent, manipulative' rapist

A teacher has exclusively told LBC that she and her colleagues are facing a continual rise in the number of violent incidents and physical assaults by students.

Teacher opens up about being 'mocked and stalked' online after being injured breaking up fight between students
Busy Euston railway station in London.

Commuters face travel chaos as string of journeys to Euston cancelled or delayed

Some parents are working extra hours or selling possessions to fund school trips,

Parents ‘working extra hours and selling possessions' to pay for school trips

Jeremy Doku #11 and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Pep Guardiola hails Man City after impressive win over Juventus

King Charles III speaks to Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace,

Kate Winslet becomes latest celeb to join King's star-studded charity

'Mental illness is the new backache...'

Nick 'wouldn't give a penny' to anyone claiming benefits for mental illness