'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

By Danai Nesta Kupemba

A midwife called in on James O'Brien's show to paint the harrowing picture of the state of the NHS, telling him midwives are "on their knees" to provide care.

With the NHS at breaking point and the crisis reaching an all-time high this caller, Jane in Sheffield, told James, "the goodwill is gone".

The midwife told James a surprising statistic, "there are less babies being born, but it's busier than ever".

James responded: "There isn't enough butter to cover the bread."

Jane explained that the shortage was due to experienced midwives leaving because "they don't feel valued", "their pay doesn't reflect their worth" and "they get paid more at their local supermarket".

James was taken aback by the latter statement and the caller elaborated on this and revealed to James that a senior manager begged her to not leave her job for a job in the grocery store.

Her grievances didn't end there and the midwife said: "The NHS is the jewel of our crown, but it's being privatised by the backdoor. Do you know anyone who has £‎12,000 or £‎15,000 pounds to pay to have a baby?"

James asked her a pressing question: "What happens to people who don't have the money?"

To which Jane sombrely answered: "People may end up losing their homes."

The conversation shifted into why there wasn't more outrage from the public. The caller stated there is an 'emotional response', but at the same time many NHS workers don't want people to panic or put off going to the hospital.

"I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel" said James.

"I do, it looks like an oncoming train," responded Jane.

As the conversation came to an end the the midwife said if people "feel strongly" about the NHS then they need to support the strike action taking place and begged people not to "follow the example of the government".

The caller lambasted the Tories saying: "Don't vilify the nurses. We are trying to make a point. The goodwill is gone and we are on our knees."