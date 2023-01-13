'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

13 January 2023, 14:00

By Danai Nesta Kupemba

A midwife called in on James O'Brien's show to paint the harrowing picture of the state of the NHS, telling him midwives are "on their knees" to provide care.

With the NHS at breaking point and the crisis reaching an all-time high this caller, Jane in Sheffield, told James, "the goodwill is gone".

The midwife told James a surprising statistic, "there are less babies being born, but it's busier than ever".

James responded: "There isn't enough butter to cover the bread."

Jane explained that the shortage was due to experienced midwives leaving because "they don't feel valued", "their pay doesn't reflect their worth" and "they get paid more at their local supermarket".

READ MORE: NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

James was taken aback by the latter statement and the caller elaborated on this and revealed to James that a senior manager begged her to not leave her job for a job in the grocery store.

Her grievances didn't end there and the midwife said: "The NHS is the jewel of our crown, but it's being privatised by the backdoor. Do you know anyone who has £‎12,000 or £‎15,000 pounds to pay to have a baby?"

James asked her a pressing question: "What happens to people who don't have the money?"

To which Jane sombrely answered: "People may end up losing their homes."

The conversation shifted into why there wasn't more outrage from the public. The caller stated there is an 'emotional response', but at the same time many NHS workers don't want people to panic or put off going to the hospital.

READ MORE:'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

"I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel" said James.

"I do, it looks like an oncoming train," responded Jane.

As the conversation came to an end the the midwife said if people "feel strongly" about the NHS then they need to support the strike action taking place and begged people not to "follow the example of the government".

The caller lambasted the Tories saying: "Don't vilify the nurses. We are trying to make a point. The goodwill is gone and we are on our knees."

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

34 mins ago

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

59 mins ago

Lawyer Dean Dunham gives his LBC views when it comes to bailiffs

Too many people are having the wool pulled over their eyes when it comes to bailiffs

2 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

10 days ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

11 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

11 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Mail previously told customers to stop submitting any export items into the network

Russia-linked hackers 'behind Royal Mail attack'

Mark Brown (l) will spend at least 49 years in jail after murdering Alexandra Morgan (top r) and Leah Ware (bottom r)

'Psychopathic' builder jailed for at least 49 years after killing escorts and incinerating their bodies
Waffler69 had nearly two million followers on TikTok

TikTok star Waffler69, who was known for eating bizarre food, dies 'from presumed heart attack'
A cousin of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors died hours after he was repeatedly tasered

Cousin of BLM founder dies from cardiac arrest after being Tasered while shouting ‘they’re trying to George Floyd me’ at police
The 28-year-old always denied the allegations

Man City star Benjamin Mendy will face retrial after he's cleared of six counts of rape and sex assault
UK - Health - Overflowing ashtray or cigarette butts

Over half of Brits back ban on cigarette sales with even stronger support for NZ-style phasing out approach
Keir Starmer (l) calls for Rishi Sunak (top r) to stand up to Tory Eurosceptics in EU negotiations

Rishi Sunak must stand up to Tories 'Brexit purity cult' to strike NI Protocol deal, Keir Starmer says
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Elle Edwards

Man, 22, in court accused of 'shooting dead Elle Edwards with machine gun' in Liverpool pub on Christmas Eve
Around 15 million more patients in England to be offered statins to cut heart attack and stroke risk

15m more patients in England to be offered statins to cut heart attack and stroke risk

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance