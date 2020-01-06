US-Iran tensions: Middle East expert explains what Iran could do next
6 January 2020, 19:47 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 20:03
This Middle East expert explains what Iran's next moves could be amid tensions with the US.
Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds force, was killed in a targeted strike by US military drones in the early hours of Friday at Baghdad International Airport.
Middle East commentator Sami Hamdi said that President Trump ordered the death as a response to the US embassy being attacked by Iran-backed militia days before.
The President is "humiliated" by the attack on the embassy, said Mr Hamdi, and Iran are "embarrassed" by the assassination.