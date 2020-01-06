US-Iran tensions: Middle East expert explains what Iran could do next

6 January 2020, 19:47 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 20:03

This Middle East expert explains what Iran's next moves could be amid tensions with the US.

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds force, was killed in a targeted strike by US military drones in the early hours of Friday at Baghdad International Airport.

Middle East commentator Sami Hamdi said that President Trump ordered the death as a response to the US embassy being attacked by Iran-backed militia days before.

The President is "humiliated" by the attack on the embassy, said Mr Hamdi, and Iran are "embarrassed" by the assassination.

Comments

Loading...

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Nigel Farage's predictions for the Labour leadership "battle"

Nigel Farage's predictions for the Labour leadership "battle"

17 mins ago

Lib Dem's acting leader lays out the case for a public inquiry into Brexit

Lib Dem's acting leader lays out the case for a public inquiry into Brexit

4 hours ago

"Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration is nonsense and should not happen"

"Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration is nonsense and should not happen"

4 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari's interview with Diane Abbott went viral

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 1. Diane Abbott's agonising interview

5 days ago

James O'Brien v Nigel Farage

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 2. James O'Brien v Nigel Farage

6 days ago

Natalie Bennett had a "brain fade" live on LBC

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 3. Green Party leader's "brain fade"

6 days ago

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage on why President Trump ordered Soleimani's assassination

Nigel Farage on why President Trump ordered Soleimani's assassination

GHB: Home Secretary wants review into 'date-rape' drug after Reynhard Sinaga case

Halt staff 'sackings' in Labour HQ, leadership candidates urged

Growing evidence of 'Boris bounce' for economy but risks remain