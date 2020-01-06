US-Iran tensions: Middle East expert explains what Iran could do next

This Middle East expert explains what Iran's next moves could be amid tensions with the US.

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds force, was killed in a targeted strike by US military drones in the early hours of Friday at Baghdad International Airport.

Middle East commentator Sami Hamdi said that President Trump ordered the death as a response to the US embassy being attacked by Iran-backed militia days before.

The President is "humiliated" by the attack on the embassy, said Mr Hamdi, and Iran are "embarrassed" by the assassination.