Will Guyatt explains how to solve the problem of anonymous online abuse

12 July 2021, 11:18

LBC's Technology Correspondent has one solution to the problems of social media abuse
LBC's Technology Correspondent has one solution to the problems of social media abuse. Picture: PA
Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

By Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

After England players received abuse online following their Euro 2020 loss against Italy, LBC's Technology Correspondent looks at how to tackle anonymous abuse.

I think I’ve finally worked out how it feels to be James O’Brien - against this backdrop of horrific racist abuse on social media, I reckon I’ve stumbled across a real, lasting solution - but the trouble is, I’ve got to take the rest of you on my journey.

We come back to this story every time there’s another disgusting outburst, but the reality is this kind of behaviour is there all the time - a filthy undercurrent of horrendous posts from anonymous individuals online.

Read more: FA 'appalled' as England stars suffer racist online abuse after Italy loss

My common response is that there are a variety of ways this could be dealt with - fining the social media companies, which would incentivise them to invest in technology and additional boots on the ground - thousands of humans around the globe employed to quickly remove the most pollutive and destructive of content, while machine learning and AI technology can be properly put into action to deal with it automatically.

Read more: Group of England fans breaks through barriers at Wembley stadium

We’ve seen tech companies around the world united to battle the scourge of child abuse content on the web, and they’ve made great steps to significantly reduce the distribution of such content.

Also, if the social boycotts like those undertaken by the world of football were prolonged and spread to other sports, particularly the NFL and NBA in the US - all the social platforms would increasingly wake up to the problem of abuse on their front lawn.

Read more: Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse aimed at England players

It’s also time to look at prison time for those propagating racist comments and content online. I don’t care if people think we’re making an example of brainless racists who criticise our footballers by locking them up - social networks are commercial operations, and not protected spaces, so it’s time to throw the bloody book at them.

People need to realise there are consequences.

Now, what about if I told you we could solve all this pretty easily? It’s time for a national ID card - and we should make tech firms help pay for it.

The easiest way to stamp out the wilful misuse of the internet’s relative anonymity or freedom to set up multiple accounts if you get blocked would be to operate a national verified ID system that links your Internet usage to a real-world ID.

I know many LBC listeners (and readers) will absolutely despise my suggestion - but a national ID card solves a number of large issues related to our digital world in a single hit.

Want the freedom to watch (legal) porn online? Need a good way of keeping people off sites they shouldn’t be on, including under 13s on social networks?

The ID card solves those problems too. A centralised system that underpins our digital world.

Without the cloak of anonymity, the student in Slough or the estate agent in Cheadle won’t have the appetite to post racist bilge or abuse on social media, and if we all know who they really are, we can make decisions about whether we want anything to do with them, or not.

It’s easy to blame the social networks for the hate on their platforms and trust me, they deserve a lot of it, but perhaps it's time to look at the bigger picture.

Now we’ve done Brexit, let’s have a bigger tussle over a national ID card.

It’s time.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted

3 hours ago

The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says

3 hours ago

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

21 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marcus Rashford missed his penalty at last night's Euro final

Tory Natalie Elphicke sorry for saying Rashford should have spent less time ‘playing politics’
Thousands flocked to Wembley Stadium for the Euro final

Fans who broke into Wembley 'an embarrassment' to England

When is the next World Cup? Qatar 2022 dates, locations and schedule

When is the next World Cup? Qatar 2022 dates, locations and schedule
A mural dedicated to Marcus Rashford was vandalised after England's loss to Italy

Marcus Rashford mural defaced after England star's penalty miss
Prince William has condemned vile racist abuse levelled at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka

Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse aimed at England players
The Prime Minister is expected to announce changes to the rules this afternoon

Face masks: Everything you need to know about new rules from July 19
Participants wear rainbow protective masks during an LGBTQ+ rally in Tbilisi

Cameraman dies after attack at anti-LGBT march in Georgia

Gareth Southgate was just a few spot-kicks away from lifting the Euros trophy

'You did us so proud': Nation reacts to England's crushing Euro 2020 final loss to Italy
Sir Graham was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Sir Graham Brady urges PM to 'hold firm' with plans for July 19 unlocking
The Metropolitan Police said 45 arrests had been made as of 11:30pm on Sunday

49 arrests in central London after England's devastating Euro defeat