Minister resigns over Keir Starmer’s foreign aid cuts

28 February 2025, 12:20 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 12:53

Anneliese Dodds
Anneliese Dodds. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane and Henry Moore

International development minister Anneliese Dodds has resigned over Keir Starmer’s decision to slash foreign aid to increase defence spending.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The PM announced a £13.4 billion boost in defence spending earlier this week, paid for by a substantial cut in the foreign aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% in 2027.

Ms Dodds posted her resignation letter online, warning cuts to aid spending will diminish Britain's standing across the globe and bolster Russia and China's attempts to reshape the global order.

She wrote: "Ultimately, these cuts will remove food and healthcare from desperate people - deeply harming the UK's reputation.

"I know you have been clear that you are not ideologically opposed to international development.

Read more: Sadiq Khan kicks off process of pedestrianising Oxford Street as he calls for Londoners to have their say

"But the reality is that this decision is already being portrayed as following in President Trump's slipstream of cuts to USAID.

"The effect will be far greater than presented, even if assumptions made about reducing asylum costs hold true.

"The cut will also likely lead to a UK pull-out from numerous African, Caribbean and Western Balkan nations at a time when Russia has been aggressively increasing its global presence.

"It will likely lead to withdrawal from regional banks and a reduced commitment to the World Bank; the UK being shut out of numerous multilateral bodies; and a reduced voice for the UK in the G7, G20 and in climate negotiations.

"All this while China is seeking to rewrite global rules, and when the climate crisis is the biggest security threat of them all.

John Healey, Anneliese Dodds and David Lammy.
John Healey, Anneliese Dodds and David Lammy. Picture: Alamy

"I stood ready to work with you to deliver that increased spending, knowing some might well have had to come from ODA [overseas development assistance].

"I also expected we would collectively discuss our fiscal rules and approach to taxation, as other nations are doing."

Starmer defended the cut in foreign aid, arguing that Britain is entering an unprecedented era as tensions rise across Europe amid growing Russian aggression.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Sir Keir said it is time to "fight for peace" as he warned of a "dangerous new era".

Asked if Brits should be alarmed about growing tensions, the PM said: "This is a significant moment, and that is why we've got to rise to this generational challenge.

"It is a moment where we have to fight for peace, through the action that we take."

Ms Dodds has also resigned from her post as the women and equalities minister - but said she will continue to support women and girls from the backbenches.

Latest Donald Trump News

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Latest Politics News

Geraint Davies speaking at a campaign event in Wales.

Former Labour MP facing multiple sexual harassment claims quits party

The Cotton Gardens Estate housing estate in Lambeth.

Labour-run Lambeth asks for £40 million government bailout to fix 'perilous' housing

John Swinney has denounced Nigel Farage as an "accomplice and apologist" for Russia.

'Farage an accomplice to the Russian agenda' claims John Swinney, urges 'mainstream' to fight 'rise of far right'
Judges Patrick Lipton Robinson (L) from Jamaica, ruled that Britain should give up its ownership of the Chagos Islands.

Judge who ruled Britain should give up Chagos Islands says UK 'obliged' to pay £18 trillion in slavery reparations
Simon and Howie Orson. Simon farms 700 acres of arable land in The Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire.

Farmers refusing to serve as 'fourth emergency service' in rural areas after inheritance tax changes
Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" remains were found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021.

Family of woman whose mummified body wasn’t discovered for four years blast social services for failing to support her
Boris Johnson has said the UK should spend more on defence

UK should spend 3% of GDP on defence and could send up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells LBC
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader in Wales and MEP for Wales Nathan Gill.

Ex-leader of Reform UK in Wales appears in court accused of taking pro-Russia bribes

c

Former Supreme Court Judge says Baroness Carr's intervention over PMQs immigration case comments was 'mistake'
Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions' amid row over 'activist judges,' Priti Patel tells LBC

Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions,' Priti Patel tells LBC amid row over 'activist judges'