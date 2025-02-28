Minister resigns over Keir Starmer’s foreign aid cuts

By Asher McShane and Henry Moore

International development minister Anneliese Dodds has resigned over Keir Starmer’s decision to slash foreign aid to increase defence spending.

The PM announced a £13.4 billion boost in defence spending earlier this week, paid for by a substantial cut in the foreign aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% in 2027.

Ms Dodds posted her resignation letter online, warning cuts to aid spending will diminish Britain's standing across the globe and bolster Russia and China's attempts to reshape the global order.

She wrote: "Ultimately, these cuts will remove food and healthcare from desperate people - deeply harming the UK's reputation.

"I know you have been clear that you are not ideologically opposed to international development.

It is with sadness that I have had to tender my resignation as Minister for International Development and for Women and Equalities.



While I disagree with the ODA decision, I continue to support the government and its determination to deliver the change our country needs. pic.twitter.com/44sCrX2p8z — Anneliese Dodds (@AnnelieseDodds) February 28, 2025

"But the reality is that this decision is already being portrayed as following in President Trump's slipstream of cuts to USAID.

"The effect will be far greater than presented, even if assumptions made about reducing asylum costs hold true.

"The cut will also likely lead to a UK pull-out from numerous African, Caribbean and Western Balkan nations at a time when Russia has been aggressively increasing its global presence.

"It will likely lead to withdrawal from regional banks and a reduced commitment to the World Bank; the UK being shut out of numerous multilateral bodies; and a reduced voice for the UK in the G7, G20 and in climate negotiations.

"All this while China is seeking to rewrite global rules, and when the climate crisis is the biggest security threat of them all.

John Healey, Anneliese Dodds and David Lammy. Picture: Alamy

"I stood ready to work with you to deliver that increased spending, knowing some might well have had to come from ODA [overseas development assistance].

"I also expected we would collectively discuss our fiscal rules and approach to taxation, as other nations are doing."

Starmer defended the cut in foreign aid, arguing that Britain is entering an unprecedented era as tensions rise across Europe amid growing Russian aggression.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Sir Keir said it is time to "fight for peace" as he warned of a "dangerous new era".

Asked if Brits should be alarmed about growing tensions, the PM said: "This is a significant moment, and that is why we've got to rise to this generational challenge.

"It is a moment where we have to fight for peace, through the action that we take."

Ms Dodds has also resigned from her post as the women and equalities minister - but said she will continue to support women and girls from the backbenches.