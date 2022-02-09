Boris forced to defend new partygate photo showing him near open bubbly bottle at No10

By Sophie Barnett

An under-fire Boris Johnson has been forced to defend another party at Downing Street after a photo emerged of him at a "virtual quiz" near open alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel.

The event, which allegedly took place on December 15 during strict Tier 2 restrictions, is not one of those being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after officers were passed evidence from the Sue Gray inquiry.

But Scotland Yard is now facing calls to investigate the matter after the photo appeared on The Mirror during another fiery episode of PMQs on Wednesday.

In the photo Mr Johnson is surrounded by alcohol, crisps and people wearing tinsel at an event at a Downing Street Christmas quiz.

At the time London was under Tier 2 regulations banning any social mixing between two or more people from different households.

Labour MP Fabian Hamilton highlighted the photo in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"In the last few minutes a photo has emerged of the prime minister in Downing Street on the 15th of December 2020, surrounded by alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel," the MP for Leeds North East said.

"It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties that he told us never happened.

"Will the prime minister be referring this party to the police as it's not one of the ones already being investigated?"

Mr Johnson replied: "In what he has just said, I'm afraid he is completely in error."

Challenged again during PMQs, Mr Johnson added: "That event already has been submitted for investigation."

The prime minister told MPs that as soon as all the inquiries are concluded he will immediately publish in full "whatever Sue Gray gives me", when asked to clarify what will happen following the Met's investigation.

Conservative Mark Harper said: "I'm only asking this question because I asked the prime minister last week and I didn't get a straight answer.

"It's important because it's about those who make the law obeying the law.

"The prime minister wants to be judged on the facts and that's right. So can I ask him to commit at the despatch box that upon conclusion of the Metropolitan Police investigation, will he ensure that Sue Gray's final report is published immediately and in full?"

Mr Johnson replied: "With great respect to (him), I do believe I answered that... but I'll repeat, for the benefit of the House, that as soon as all the inquiries are concluded I will immediately publish in full whatever Sue Gray gives me."

Dominic Cummings, the prime minister's former chief aide, tweeted shortly after PMQs that there are "waaaaay better pics than that floating around, incl in the flat".

The Christmas quiz is not one of the eight alleged lockdown-busting gatherings which are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police as part of the Downing Street partygate row.