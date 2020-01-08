Boris Johnson faces MPs in PMQs: Watch live from midday

8 January 2020, 11:14

Boris Johnson will finally face the House of Commons to respond to the escalating crisis in Iran in Prime Minister's Questions today.

The Prime Minister will face questions from Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs about all topics - but will focus on the retaliation from Iran in the Middle East last night.

He was criticised yesterday for refusing to speak to parliament, instead sending out Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to respond to the Iran crisis.

You can watch PMQs live right here.

Or listen to the whole thing live on LBC News.

