Boris Johnson grilled by MPs at PMQs: Watch live from midday

22 January 2020, 10:12

Boris Johnson will face Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions today at midday - and you can watch it live.

The Prime Minister will answer questions from the Labour leader and other MPs about anything they want, with topics likely to range from HS2, coronavirus, Harry and Meghan, grooming gangs and Brexit.

Last week, Mr Johnson came under fire from the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford over his refusal to give Scotland a second independence referendum.

See what happens this week - watch it at the top of the page or hear it live on LBC News.

