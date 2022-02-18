Boris Johnson hands over partygate questionnaire to Metropolitan Police

Boris Johnson has handed over his questionnaire into partygate to police. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson has handed over his questionnaire into partygate to the Metropolitan police, as the probe into alleged lockdown breaching gatherings continues.

No 10 confirmed the Prime Minister has complied with a Metropolitan Police request for his answers to be submitted within a week of receiving the form last Friday.

Downing Street has previously said his responses will not be made public.

Officers involved with Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall, sent formal questionnaires to approximately 50 people as they look into the details of alleged Covid rule-breaking.

It comes after today, it was revealed that staff member will be allowed to view notes on the evidence they gave to the Sue Gray inquiry, before they respond to police questions.

Read more: No10 staff will see Sue Gray report before answering police partygate questionnaire

Read more: Sadiq Khan tells LBC he won’t force the Met Police to release Partygate pictures

This includes the Prime Minister but it is understood access to the inquiry material will be limited to information gathered during their own interviews, and no-one else's

The Metropolitan Police has sent a questionnaire to approximately 50 people as it conducts its inquiry, titled Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall.

It comes after reports that the Cabinet Office have asked the Met Police to confirm the 300 photographs under investigation from the Partygate scandal will not be made public.

This week the force confirmed the number of fines issued for alleged lockdown breaching parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall will be made public by the Metropolitan Police.

Scotland Yard is also expected to publish its reasons for issuing any fixed penalty notices (FPNs), according to an advice sheet said to have been distributed to officials by the Cabinet Office.

However the names of those who receive FPNs will not be included in any documents and will not be shared with the Civil Service.