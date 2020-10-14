PM says national circuit breaker would be a 'disaster' and defends regional Covid strategy

14 October 2020, 12:32 | Updated: 14 October 2020, 13:13

Boris Johnson is sticking with his tiers strategy
Boris Johnson is sticking with his tiers strategy. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed in the Commons as the Prime Minister stuck firm to his tier strategy despite growing pressure to bring in a 'circuit breaker' lockdown.

The Labour leader accused the Mr Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a widespread lockdown to curb the rapidly Covid infections.

But the Prime Minister said a second national lockdown would be a "disaster", although added he would not "rule anything out".

During PMQs, Sir Keir told the Commons: "On May 11, the Prime Minister said that the Government's Covid strategy - and I quote him - 'will be governed entirely by the science'.

"On September 21, the Government's own scientific advisers, Sage, gave very clear advice - they said 'a package of interventions including a circuit-breaker will be needed to prevent an exponential rise in cases'.

"Why did the Prime Minister reject that advice and abandon the science?"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus."

He told the Commons: "We will do whatever it takes to fight this virus and to defeat it.

"But since he (Keir Starmer) quotes the Sage advice I might just remind him that on page one it says that all the interventions considered have associated costs in terms of health and wellbeing and that policymakers will need to consider announcements and economic impacts and the associated harms alongside this epidemiological assessment.

"And the advice that I have today is that if we do the regional approach that commended itself to the House, and indeed to the right honourable gentleman (Keir Starmer) on Monday, we can bring down the arc and we can bring down the virus."

Comments

Loading...
Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

SNP

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Around 25 already used coronavirus test kits have been handed out in Birmingham

Birmingham students given already used Covid-19 tests

A circuit breaker lockdown would critically affect the economy

Circuit breaker will 'critically affect' economy, Tory Mayor warns
Greater Manchester is expected to be put under Tier 3 restrictions

Tier 3 lockdown restrictions loom for Greater Manchester and Lancashire
Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs

Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson stands by three-tier strategy
Zoe Powell died alongside her two daughters, Phoebe, eight, and Amelia, four, and their six-year-old brother Simeon

Tributes paid to mother and three children who died in A40 crash in Oxfordshire
Northern Ireland is facing four weeks of tougher covid restrictions

Northern Ireland to close pubs, restaurants and schools under covid 'circuit break'
The Fisheries Bill cleared the Commons on Tuesday and will now be debated in the Lords

Brexit: MPs vote to 'take back control of UK waters' as Fisheries Bill clears Commons
Boris Johnson was forced to fight a war on multiple fronts on Tuesday against Labour and Tory rebels

MP quits government as Starmer calls for Covid shutdown

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

'We don't need a circuit breaker, we just need to be more like Japan'

'We don't need a circuit breaker, we just need to be more like Japan'