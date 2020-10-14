PM says national circuit breaker would be a 'disaster' and defends regional Covid strategy

Boris Johnson is sticking with his tiers strategy. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed in the Commons as the Prime Minister stuck firm to his tier strategy despite growing pressure to bring in a 'circuit breaker' lockdown.

The Labour leader accused the Mr Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a widespread lockdown to curb the rapidly Covid infections.

But the Prime Minister said a second national lockdown would be a "disaster", although added he would not "rule anything out".

During PMQs, Sir Keir told the Commons: "On May 11, the Prime Minister said that the Government's Covid strategy - and I quote him - 'will be governed entirely by the science'.

"On September 21, the Government's own scientific advisers, Sage, gave very clear advice - they said 'a package of interventions including a circuit-breaker will be needed to prevent an exponential rise in cases'.

"Why did the Prime Minister reject that advice and abandon the science?"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus."

He told the Commons: "We will do whatever it takes to fight this virus and to defeat it.

"But since he (Keir Starmer) quotes the Sage advice I might just remind him that on page one it says that all the interventions considered have associated costs in terms of health and wellbeing and that policymakers will need to consider announcements and economic impacts and the associated harms alongside this epidemiological assessment.

"And the advice that I have today is that if we do the regional approach that commended itself to the House, and indeed to the right honourable gentleman (Keir Starmer) on Monday, we can bring down the arc and we can bring down the virus."