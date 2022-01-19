Live

LIVE: Boris Johnson to face MPs as he fights for his job after car-crash interview

19 January 2022, 09:22 | Updated: 19 January 2022, 10:53

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson will fight for his survival as PM today as he faces MPs in the House of Commons the day after a car crash interview where he said 'no-one told him' what the coronavirus rules were.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce an easing of England's coronavirus restrictions as he battles to hold on to his premiership.

He will make a statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon, after meeting with his Cabinet to examine the latest Covid data.

It comes as a group of Tory MPs has discussed Mr Johnson's fate, as speculation grows about whether the criteria for a no confidence vote in him could be met.

Follow the latest developments LIVE here

