Boris braced for Partygate report today despite fears it will be a whitewash

Boris Johnson made his comments on a visit to the port in Tilbury, Essex,. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has said he "sticks absolutely to what he's said in the past" about alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

On a visit to the port in Tilbury, Essex, the Prime Minister refused to be drawn when asked whether the imminent report by civil servant Sue Gray into the gatherings would be a "whitewash" after the Metropolitan Police requested parts be redacted.

Mr Johnson added: "Of course I stick absolutely to what I've said in the past".

It has also emerged that Downing Street's lockdown breakers might never be identified by police as they could end up being given fixed penalty notices and their names will not be made public.

It was confirmed today that Sue Gray's report had been passed to No10.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister."

She is understood to be preparing to hand over her long-awaited report to No 10 after working to pare it back following a request from the Metropolitan Police.

The Prime Minister is widely expected to carry out a round of sackings after the report into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in No 10 is published.

Questions have been looming over Mr Johnson's future as he awaits the findings of the Whitehall and police inquiries into claims of lockdown-busting gatherings.

No 10 had still not received a copy of the highly anticipated Sue Gray report on Sunday evening.

It was also reported on Sunday that the Government is expected to announce a U-turn on mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care staff.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been facing pressure to scrap the requirement for health workers in England to be vaccinated by April amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt tweeted in response to the reports in The Telegraph: "This looks promising... Hope a sensible way through can be found for both health and social care."

And Conservative former minister Steve Baker said: "What a relief. The right decision."

Liz Truss stood by the Prime Minister on Sunday, saying he is "absolutely" the best person to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.

Asked if she is tempted by the top job, she said: "There is no contest. There is no discussion."

On Saturday, Tom Tugendhat, a backbench Tory MP who has been critical of the Government's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, became the first to announce that he intends to stand for leader if there is a contest soon.

The Independent later reported that the Chancellor was putting the final touches to a leadership bid after telling allies he believed the scandal over alleged parties in Downing Street and Whitehall could be "unsurvivable" for the PM.