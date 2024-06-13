General Election Birmingham Ladywood | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Birmingham Ladywood have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Zoe Challenor (Green Party)

Lee Dargue (Liberal Democrats)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour Party)

Shaz Muzammil (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Akhmed Yakoob (Independent)

Irene Yoong-Henery (Reform UK)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.