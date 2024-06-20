General Election Birmingham Selly Oak | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Birmingham Selly Oak have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Jane Baston (Green Party)

Alistair Carns (Labour Party)

Erin Crawford (Reform UK)

Kamel Hawwash (Independent)

Simon Dennis Phipps (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Dave Radcliffe (Liberal Democrats)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.