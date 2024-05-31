General Election Bournemouth East | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Bournemouth East have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Wayne Adlem (Workers Party of Britain)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Tom Hayes (Labour Party)

Martin Houlden (Reform UK)

Jon Nicholas (Liberal Democrats)

Miles Penn (Social Democratic Party)

Joe Salmon (Green Party)

Kieron Wilson (Independent)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.