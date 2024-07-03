General Election Bradford West | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Bradford West have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Imad Uddin Ahmed (Liberal Democrats)

Umar Ghafoor (Independent)

Jamie Hinton-Wardle (Reform UK)

Akeel Hussain (Independent)

Muhammed Ali Islam (Independent)

Khalid Mahmood (Green Party)

Nigel David Moxon (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Naz Shah (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.