General Election Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven | Full list of candidates

General Election Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Elaine Ghoneim (Workers Party of Britain)

Valerie Gray (Social Democratic Party)

Elaine Hills (Green Party)

Kellie-Jay Keen (Party Of Women)

Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrats)

Khobi Anne Vallis (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Chris Ward (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.