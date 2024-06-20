General Election Bristol North West | Full list of candidates

20 June 2024, 09:30

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Bristol North West have been announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

  • Caroline Gooch (Liberal Democrats)
  • Darren Jones (Labour Party)
  • Scarlett O'Connor (Reform UK)
  • Mary Page (Green Party)
  • Laura Saunders (Conservative and Unionist Party)
  • Ben Smith (Social Democratic Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Green Party

Reform UK

UK General Election

Mr Sunak was joined by Foreign Secretary David Cameron for the first time on the campaign

Flock of sheep flee as Rishi Sunak and David Cameron try to feed them

Sunak and Starmer have launched their election campaigns after the Prime Minister announced a shock July 4 poll.

Sunak tells Britain to ‘choose its future’ as he launches election campaign whilst Starmer says ‘it’s time for change’
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer

Sunak claims 'economy has turned a corner' and 'plan is working' at first campaign rally after announcing election
Prankster behind Sunak's 'Things Can Only Get Wetter' moment 'banned from Westminster' after drowning out speech

Prankster behind Sunak's 'Things Can Only Get Wetter' moment 'banned from Parliament' after drowning out speech
Several key seats have been labelled as potentially vulnerable in the General Election.

Key seats to watch in General Election as ‘Blue Wall’ faces onslaught from Labour and Lib Dems
Cabinet Ministers facing uphill battle to hold onto seats

Full list of Conservative Cabinet Ministers facing uphill battle to retain seats at General Election
Rishi Sunak

Read in full: Rishi Sunak's speech as he announces General Election

Rishi Sunak has called a general election on July 4.

Immigration, the economy and the NHS: The key issues that will dominate election battle

A damp looking Rishi Sunak walks back into No10 after announcing the General Election

Four possible outcomes for the July 4 General Election

Rishi Sunak has announced a July 4 General Election date

Rishi Sunak confirms General Election will take place on July 4: what happens next?

Latest Politics News

Michael Gove said the Conservatives would make it easier to buy housing

Michael Gove defends missed housing targets as he claims getting onto property ladder will be easier under Tories
Sir David Ormand has criticised the Conservatives for suggesting Keir Starmer is a security risk

Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds
Police rammed the cow

Cow rammed by police 'charged at people' before officers repeatedly hit it with car, watchdog says
Sunak refuses to rule out letting Nigel Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

Sunak won't rule out letting Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, and Phones4U tycoon John Caudwell

'Only billionaires can afford Starmer's tax hikes' blasts Sunak

Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election

Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election
Rishi Sunak said Frank Hester had "made a mistake and honestly apologised"

'He's learned from it': Rishi Sunak explains why he is refusing to hand back £15m Frank Hester donations
Boris Johnson will not return to the campaign trail

Boris Johnson will ‘no longer return to the campaign trail’ as former PM heads on summer holiday
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer take your calls on LBC

Rishi Sunak follows Keir Starmer in taking listeners' calls as part of Global's biggest ever Election coverage