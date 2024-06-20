General Election Bristol North West | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Bristol North West have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Caroline Gooch (Liberal Democrats)

Darren Jones (Labour Party)

Scarlett O'Connor (Reform UK)

Mary Page (Green Party)

Laura Saunders (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Ben Smith (Social Democratic Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.