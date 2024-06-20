James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
General Election Bristol North West | Full list of candidates
20 June 2024, 09:30
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Bristol North West have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Caroline Gooch (Liberal Democrats)
- Darren Jones (Labour Party)
- Scarlett O'Connor (Reform UK)
- Mary Page (Green Party)
- Laura Saunders (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Ben Smith (Social Democratic Party)