General Election Warrington North constituency | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Warrington North have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Charlotte Nichols – Labour

Yasmin Al-Atroshi – Conservative

David Crowther – Liberal Democrats

Trevor Nicholls – Reform UK

Hannah Spencer – Green Party

Maddison Wheeldon – Independent

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.