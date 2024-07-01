Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
General Election Warrington North constituency | Full list of candidates
1 July 2024, 18:47
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Warrington North have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Charlotte Nichols – Labour
- Yasmin Al-Atroshi – Conservative
- David Crowther – Liberal Democrats
- Trevor Nicholls – Reform UK
- Hannah Spencer – Green Party
- Maddison Wheeldon – Independent
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
