General Election Canterbury | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Canterbury have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing are:

Luke Buchanan-Hodgman (Social Democratic Party)

Rosie Duffield (Labour Party)

Louise Harvey-Quirke (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Bridget Porter (Reform UK)

Henry Stanton (Green Party)

Russ Timpson (Liberal Democrats)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.