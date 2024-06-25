General Election Central Suffolk and North Ipswich | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Reform UK - Tony Gould

Independent - Mike Hallatt

Liberal Democrats - Brett

Alistair Mickelburgh

Green Party - Dan Pratt

Conservative - Patrick Spencer

Independent - Charlie Caiger

Labour (will remain on ballot but now suspended) - Kevin Craig

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.