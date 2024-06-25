Ali Miraj 10pm - 1am
General Election Central Suffolk and North Ipswich | Full list of candidates
25 June 2024
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Reform UK - Tony Gould
- Independent - Mike Hallatt
- Liberal Democrats - Brett
- Alistair Mickelburgh
- Green Party - Dan Pratt
- Conservative - Patrick Spencer
- Independent - Charlie Caiger
- Labour (will remain on ballot but now suspended) - Kevin Craig
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
