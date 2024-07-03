General Election Chelmsford | Full list of candidates

3 July 2024

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Grace Parsons

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Chelmsford have been announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

  • Reza Hossain (Green Party)
  • Vicky Ford (Conservative and Unionist Party)
  • Darren Ingrouille (Reform UK)
  • Richard William Parry (Labour Party)
  • Marie Goldman (Liberal Democrats)
  • Kamla Sangha (Independent)
  • Mark Citizen Lawrence (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
  • Mark Stephen Kenlen (Workers Party of Britain)
  • Richard Hyland (Independent)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

