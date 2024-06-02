General Election Chingford and Woodford Green | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Chingford and Woodford Green have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Chris Brody (Green Party)

Josh Hadley (Liberal Democrats)

Yousaff Khan (Workers Party of Britain)

Paul Luggeri (Reform UK)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Shama Tatler (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.