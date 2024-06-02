Matthew Wright 7am - 10am
General Election Chingford and Woodford Green | Full list of candidates
2 June 2024, 07:45
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Chingford and Woodford Green have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Chris Brody (Green Party)
- Josh Hadley (Liberal Democrats)
- Yousaff Khan (Workers Party of Britain)
- Paul Luggeri (Reform UK)
- Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Shama Tatler (Labour Party)
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
