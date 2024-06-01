General Election Croydon South | Full list of candidates

1 June 2024, 18:14

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Croydon South have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

  • Elaine Denise Garrod (Green Party)
  • Richard Michael Howard (Liberal Democrats)
  • Chris Philp (Conservative and Unionist Party)
  • Ben Taylor (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

