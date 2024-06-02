Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
General Election East Wiltshire | Full list of candidates
2 June 2024, 13:00
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in East Wiltshire have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Pete Force-Jones (True & Fair Party)
- Emily Herbet (Green Party)
- David James Kinnaird (Liberal Democrats)
- Danny Kruger (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Rob Newman (Labour Party)
- Stephen Talbot (Reform UK)
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
