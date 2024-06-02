General Election East Wiltshire | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in East Wiltshire have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Pete Force-Jones (True & Fair Party)

Emily Herbet (Green Party)

David James Kinnaird (Liberal Democrats)

Danny Kruger (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Rob Newman (Labour Party)

Stephen Talbot (Reform UK)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.