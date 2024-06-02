General Election Fareham and Waterlooville | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Yaman Mohammed

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Fareham and Waterlooville have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Suella Braverman (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Kevan Chippindall-Higgin (Reform UK)

Edward Dean (Rejoin EU)

Gemma Furnivall (Labour Party)

Paul Gray (Liberal Democrats)

Baz Marie (Green Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.