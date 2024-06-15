General Election Buckingham and Bletchley | Full list of candidates

15 June 2024, 18:49

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Buckingham and Bletchley have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

  • Callum Anderson (Labour)
  • Ray Brady (Independent)
  • Jordan Cattell (Reform UK)
  • Dominic Dyer (Liberal Democrats)
  • Amanda Onwuemene (Green Party)
  • Iain Stewart (Conservative Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

