General Election Clapham and Brixton Hill | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By William Tyrrell

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Clapham and Brixton Hill have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Ben Curtis (Liberal Democrats)

Jon Key (Independent)

Bill Martin (The Socialist Party of Great Britain)

Mark Matlock (Reform UK)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour Party)

Shâo-Lan Yuen (Green Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.