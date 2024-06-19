Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
General Election Clapham and Brixton Hill | Full list of candidates
19 June 2024, 17:20
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Clapham and Brixton Hill have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Ben Curtis (Liberal Democrats)
- Jon Key (Independent)
- Bill Martin (The Socialist Party of Great Britain)
- Mark Matlock (Reform UK)
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour Party)
- Shâo-Lan Yuen (Green Party)