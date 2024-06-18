General Election Ealing Southall | Full list of candidates

By Danielle De Wolfe

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Ealing Southall have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Darshan Singh Azad (Workers Party of Britain)

Sangeet Kaur Bhail (Independent)

Joe Bhangu (Independent)

Georgie Callé (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Steve Chilcott (Reform UK)

Pedro Da Conceicao (Independent)

Deirdre Costigan (Labour Party)

Tariq Mahmood (Liberal Democrats)

Niko Omilana (Independent)

Neil Reynolds (Green Party)

Jaginder Singh (Independent)

Peter Ward (Rejoin EU)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.